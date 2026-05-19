Naslen's 'Mollywood Times' to now hit screens on June 5

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) The makers of director Abhinav Sunder Nayak's eagerly awaited Malayalam entertainer, 'Mollywood Times', featuring actor Naslen in the lead, have announced that their film will now hit screens on June 5 this year.

For the unaware, the much-awaited film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on May 14 this year.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the news, actor Naslen wrote, "We are coming. Mollywood Times on June 5, 2026. A Jakes Bejoy Musical. Directed by @abhinavsnayak. Produced by @ashiqusman. Written by @ramu_sunil. Cinematography @o_viswajith Music @jakes_bejoy Editing @arolnidhin & Director Sound design & mix @_vishnugovind Art @ashik__s Lyrics @vinayaksasikumar Costumes @masharhamsa Make up ronexxavier4103. Stay tuned for more updates!"

The film has triggered huge expectations as its director Abhinav Sunder Nayak made an impression with his earlier film 'Mukundan Unni Associates', which came in for much appreciation from audiences.

A release date announcement video, which the makers had released while announcing the film's release date as May 14 earlier, gave away the fact that Naslen plays a character called Vineeth Madhavan in the film.

The announcement video showed Vineeth Madhavan expressing love for himself. It also gave the impression that Vineeth Madhavan, even as a standard eleven student in a government school in Kuttikanam, had dreams of someday becoming a filmmaker. A letter he writes to himself addresses him as an Oscar winner. The young aspiring filmmaker believes that self love is the best love.

Produced by Ashiq Usman, the film's story has been penned by Ramu Sunil. 'Mollywood Times' has cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil and music by Jakey Bejoy. Editing for the film has been handled by Nidhin Raj Arol while sound design has been taken care of by Vishnu Govind.

The film has lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar and Art direction is by Ashik S. Mashar Hamsa has taken care of the costumes in the film, which has its songs choreographed by Shobi Master.

--IANS

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