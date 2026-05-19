No cosmetic permitted to be used as injection: CDSCO

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said that cosmetic products are not permitted to be used through injections and warned that such practices violate provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Cosmetics Rules, 2020, according to a notice released on Tuesday.

In a public notice, the CDSCO said products supplied in injectable form do not fall under the definition of cosmetics and cannot be used by consumers, professionals or aesthetic clinics.

“No cosmetic is permitted to be used for injection by consumers, professionals or aesthetic clinics. Cosmetics are only intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on the human body,” the notice stated.

The regulator clarified that cosmetics are legally defined as products intended for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness or altering the appearance of the human body or any part thereof.

“Cosmetic means any article intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on, or introduced into, or otherwise applied to, the human body or any part thereof for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance, and includes any article intended for use as a component of cosmetic,” the regulatory stated in the notice.

It further stated that cosmetics are not permitted to be used for treatment purposes by professionals or individuals.

The CDSCO also warned against misleading claims and use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products, stating that such violations attract action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and related rules.

“As per the provisions of labelling, no cosmetic may purport or claim to convey any idea which is false or misleading to the intending user,” the notice said.

The regulator added that no person is allowed to alter, obliterate or deface any inscription or mark made by the manufacturer on the container, label or wrapper of a cosmetic product.

The CDSCO noted that the list of Generally Not Recognized as Safe (GNRAS) and restricted ingredients is published by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The health regulator urged the public to report any such violations or suspicious activities to the regulatory authority or the respective state licensing authorities.

--IANS

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