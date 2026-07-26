How ‘Firangi’ sparked a legal row — and a tiny tagline saved an Indian restaurant in Scotland

Glasgow, July 26 (IANS) What started as a distinctive name for an Indian restaurant in Scotland soon turned into an unexpected legal battle over race, identity and cultural interpretation for Glasgow-based restaurateur and Scottish National Party (SNP) senior member Alok Singh.

Today, Firangi is one of Scotland’s recognised Indian restaurants, attracting customers as much for its intriguing name as for its cuisine. But Alok says the very word that made the restaurant memorable nearly forced him to change its identity.

“When I named the restaurant Firangi, it stayed that way only for a few weeks. Around one-and-a-half months later, I received a letter from the court saying I could not keep the name,” Alok told IANS.

According to Alok, authorities felt the word “Firangi” could be interpreted as a racially offensive reference to white people. The issue eventually reached court, where the restaurant’s branding came under scrutiny.

The breakthrough came through a simple tagline.

“You must have seen the tagline here — Firangi, Yet Indian By Nature. I already owned the trademark for ‘Indian By Nature’. My lawyer advised me to add it below the restaurant’s name. It not only made it clear that we are an Indian restaurant but also provided legal protection,” he said.

The clarification helped establish that “Firangi” was being used as a cultural and historical reference rather than a racial slur, allowing the restaurant to retain its name.

For Alok, the episode highlighted how words can carry vastly different meanings across cultures.

“In India, the word ‘Firangi’ has been used for centuries to refer to foreigners. It was never meant as an insult. Here, however, it was viewed from a completely different cultural perspective,” he said.

Beyond hospitality, Alok is also active in Scottish politics. He currently serves as the second officer of the SNP’s Renfrew branch and credits the party for standing by him during difficult times.

“I am with the Scottish National Party, and they have supported me immensely. It is the largest single party in Scotland, and with the upcoming councillor elections, fingers crossed, I hope to contest and become a councillor,” he said.

Alok believes Scotland’s growing Indian diaspora and strengthening India-Scotland ties are creating fresh opportunities for businesses like his. He also acknowledged the support extended by the Consulate General of India and said he takes pride in welcoming Indian sporting icons and other distinguished visitors to his restaurant.

“The Indian diaspora is growing, and we’ve received tremendous support from the Consul General of India. National heroes and legends from India visit us. People admire Bollywood stars, but I believe our sportspersons are the real heroes of India. It makes me proud to host them,” he added.

--IANS

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