Yash explains his unusual trick of getting into headspace of his character of Lankesh in ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Yash, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming epic ‘Ramayana’, has shared that he used to play songs of Lord Shiva on full volume while shooting for the film.

The team of ‘Ramayana’ graced the ongoing edition of the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 recently, where they spoke about the film. During the event, Yash, who essays the role of Lankesh in the film, shared that in order to become one with the character, he used music as a vehicle to get into the mindspace of the character as Ravana was a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Yash told ‘Review Nation’, “I kind of spoiled the whole atmosphere of the set. I used to be very serious. I used to get big speakers and just play music at full volume. So, I used to be in that zone. I used to play Shiva songs”.

“Ravana is a big devotee of Lord Shiva. I used to play that and I wanted to be in that trance. Forcefully, all of them would talk with a lot of difficulty because the music used to be so loud”, he added.

Earlier, the team of ‘Ramayana’ organised a special event ahead of the film’s scheduled trailer launch on July 24. The event, titled ‘Pratham Sankalp’ served as the film’s trailer preview in the national capital. The evening marked Pratham Sankalp, the ceremonial beginning of Ramayana's journey from Bharat to the World. Pratham Sankalp also marked the first public coming together of the principal cast of Ramayana, a landmark celebration that united generations of Indian cinema around one of India's greatest cultural legacies.

During the event, Ranbir Kapoor was seen touching the feet of Sunny Deol and the Indian poet, Kumar Vishwas. Ranbir took to the stage and greeted Kumar Vishwas and the senior actor paying his respect to them.

However, the film’s trailer launch was pushed owing to the nationwide student protests demanding the resignation of the former Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

--IANS

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