'The entire nation is proud of you': Sports Min Mandaviya hails Rishikanta after CWG 2026 silver

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) India Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam after the Indian secured the silver medal in the men’s 60kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, opening India’s medal account on Day 4 with a record-breaking performance in the snatch.

Taking to social media, Mandaviya praised the lifter’s achievement and said the country was proud of his effort.

“Heartiest congratulations to Rishikanta Singh Chanambam on winning the Silver Medal in Weightlifting Men’s 60kg. The entire nation is proud of you!” the minister wrote on X.

Rishikanta finished with a combined lift of 264kg to claim silver behind Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq, while Kenya’s Joshua Amunga Mboya took the bronze medal with a total of 260kg.

The highlight of the Indian’s campaign came in the snatch competition. After successfully lifting 116kg and 119kg in his opening two attempts, Rishikanta cleared 121kg on his final attempt to set a new Commonwealth Games record in the discipline, surpassing the previous mark of 120kg.

His record, however, was matched moments later by eventual champion Aniq, setting up an intense battle for the gold medal in the clean and jerk.

Rishikanta began the clean and jerk with a successful lift of 143kg to remain in contention. He then failed to lift 148kg on his second attempt before making one final push with 151kg. Although he managed to clean the weight, he could not complete the jerk, ending his campaign with an aggregate of 264kg.

Aniq capitalised on the opportunity by successfully lifting 149kg before finishing with a remarkable 152kg in his final attempt. His combined total of 273kg not only secured the gold medal but also established a new overall Commonwealth Games record.

Despite narrowly missing out on gold, Rishikanta’s silver medal and Games-record lift in the snatch ensured India made a strong start to Day 4 of the competition, with Mandaviya leading the congratulatory messages for the talented weightlifter.

--IANS

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