April 22, 2026 1:25 PM हिंदी

Housing prices in Bengaluru may rise up to 40 pc on Metro push: Report

Housing prices in Bengaluru may rise up to 40 pc on metro push: Report

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) A report by Colliers has highlighted that the tech hub city's rapid economic and real estate growth, fuelled by the expansion of the technology sector since the 1990s, is set to accelerate further with ongoing infrastructure development.

It also highlighted that Bengaluru leads globally in tech talent availability, with nearly twice as many professionals as the next largest city. Along with the presence of multinational firms, startups, and a strong industrial ecosystem, this has positioned the city among India’s fastest-growing real estate markets.

Infrastructure development, including roads, expressways, Metro connectivity and airport expansion emerged as a major growth driver, particularly in easing congestion and unlocking new real estate corridors.

The Metro network, comprising multiple lines at different stages is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future demand.

While the Purple and Green Lines have already boosted office, residential and warehousing activity across key corridors, the recently operational Yellow Line and upcoming Pink Line are likely to further transform the city’s real estate landscape, according to the report.

The Yellow Line network has improved connectivity to major employment hubs such as Electronic City, while the Pink Line is expected to decongest central and southern parts of the city, enhancing access to key commercial and residential zones.

The report has projected that office space demand in key micro-markets such as CBD, SBD 2 and Electronic City could reach up to 7 million square feet over the next two years, with rentals likely to rise by 5-10 per cent.

Residential markets are already witnessing strong traction, with housing prices in key locations projected to rise by up to 40 per cent, driven by improved connectivity and increased developer activity.

In the industrial and warehousing segment, demand of 1-2 million square feet is expected across clusters such as Bommasandra, Jigani and Harohalli, supported by better logistics access and workforce mobility.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Blue Line connecting the Outer Ring Road and Kempegowda International Airport is expected to further unlock real estate potential in North Bengaluru, reinforcing the city’s position as a high-growth, infrastructure-led market.

--IANS

ag/rad

LATEST NEWS

Samay Raina calls comedy special ‘Still Alive’ his most ‘honest’ effort

Samay Raina calls comedy special ‘Still Alive’ his most ‘honest’ effort

India real estate land deals jump 32 pc to Rs 54,818 crore in 2025

India real estate land deals jumped 32 pc to Rs 54,818 crore in 2025

IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

IPL 2026: 'I waited for the right matchups,' says Abhishek after blistering 135 vs DC

Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chidambaram Manivannan's ‘Brothers and Sisters' to premiere in May this year

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her ‘raat bhar shoot’, shares team selfie at 2:43 AM from set

Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Binu rockets to the top with four challengers in hot chase at IGPL Congo

Binu rockets to top with four challengers in hot chase at IGPL Congo

Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections (Photo Credit: Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Ajith Kumar returns from Belgium in time to vote in upcoming TN Assembly elections

investors in banks

Govt to form panel to review 26 pc voting cap for private investors in banks: Report

Pachpadra refinery blaze: Agencies examining CCTV footages to find out reasons of fire

Pachpadra refinery blaze: Agencies examining CCTV footage to find out reasons of fire