August 20, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming memoir hailed by BJP, with a rider

'Hope she writes the truth': BJP on Sonia Gandhi's upcoming memoir; Cong acknowledges her 'contribution'

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday welcomed the upcoming memoir of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, though with a rider that the disclosures in the book remain candid and reflect the truth.

BJP leader Ram Kadam, while extending congratulations on the book launch, expressed hope that "the Congress leader pens the truth in book like how the then Prime Minister functioned like a puppet", while referring to the tenure of former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, from 2004-2014.

Congress, on the other hand, noted that the "pain" endured by Sonia Gandhi in her life and carrier, and her "contribution" in keeping the nation united.

Publisher Alfred A Knopf has announced that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', will be published on November 10.

The book reportedly offers a personal account of the senior Congress leader's journey from a small town in Italy to one of the position of power in Indian politics, and also of the love, bereavement and political duty that shaped her life.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam, speaking to IANS said, "I extend my best wishes to Sonia Gandhi for her upcoming book, which is an autobiography. However, I hope she also writes the truth in it—that during her tenure, the Prime Minister functioned like a puppet, with the remote control being operated from 10, Janpath (Sonia Gandhi's residence). The book should also mention the corruption that took place during that period and how efforts were allegedly made to fill their own rooms rather than serve the people."

"Everybody writes good things but if Sonia Gandhi writes the truth, it would definitely be welcomed," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the entire country and even many people across the world, are waiting for Sonia's book.

"Because this is not just a book; it is a journey, a travelogue of life. It is a journey in which Sonia ji endured a tremendous amount. She endured the martyrdom of two members of her family, including the martyrdom of her husband and still kept on fighting. She kept fighting despite facing hurdles in politics," he told IANS.

He added, "No one can forget her contribution in keeping the country united."

--IANS

cg/mr

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