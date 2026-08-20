Under Rahul, Cong vigorously pursuing appeasement politics: Amit Shah on CWC's 2-para Vande Mataram

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Deprecating the Congress party’s “extreme appeasement” policy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Congress Working Committee’s decision to sing only two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ was tantamount to repeating a historical blunder that sowed the seeds of Partition.

Home Minister Shah said that in 1937, the Congress party, for the sake of Muslim appeasement, divided ‘Vande Mataram’ into two parts and laid the foundation for the partition of the country.

“It was from there that the two-nation theory gained strength, ultimately leading to the partition of the country and the birth of Pakistan,” he said, criticising the CWC’s decision as “anti-national and an open violation of the law made by Parliament”.

The Union Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has corrected the 1937 decision taken by the Congress party, 80 years after independence.

“The people of the country will no longer tolerate opposition to this correction,” said Home Minister Shah in a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said the BJP condemns the Congress party’s decision and is determined to oppose it before the people as well as in Legislative Houses.

Questioning the Congress' patriotism, the Union Minister said the party's decision only confirms its blatant policy of appeasement.

“It is deeply surprising that, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is once again vigorously pursuing the politics of appeasement in the country,” he said.

He appealed to the people of the country to remember that the nation had once made the mistake of allowing ‘Vande Mataram’ to be divided into two parts, and the country had to bear serious consequences of that mistake.

Home Minister Shah said the people of the country should now unite and raise their voices against the Congress party’s decision, making it clear that the politics of appeasement will no longer be tolerated.

His attack on the Congress party came close to a resolution passed by the CWC on Wednesday, which decided to sing only two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of the full song.

--IANS

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