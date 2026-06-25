'Holding his own': Trump calls Zelensky 'courageous'

Washington, June 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump offered one of his most positive public assessments of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in recent months, saying he was "holding his own" against Russia and describing him as "courageous" despite the continuing war.

Speaking during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Trump was asked whether he believed Ukraine was winning the conflict with Russia.

"Well, he's doing pretty well," Trump replied.

"No matter how you look at it, he's doing pretty well. He's holding his own at least."

Trump also acknowledged the high human cost of the war.

"A lot of people dying on both sides," he said.

While noting the continued fighting, the President praised both Ukraine's military capabilities and its soldiers.

"You have to say he's courageous. He's got great equipment, but he's got great men. He's got fighters."

The remarks came as Trump and Rutte discussed preparations for next month's NATO summit in Ankara, where continued support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the central issues.

Rutte argued that Ukraine's battlefield position had improved significantly in recent months and credited continued American assistance for helping Kyiv resist Russian forces.

"Ukraine is doing so much better over the last five, six months than before," Rutte told reporters after his White House meeting.

"Also, thanks to all the help the US is providing."

During the Oval Office meeting, Rutte also praised Trump's broader leadership on international security issues, saying the President had demonstrated leadership on both Iran and Ukraine.

"You've been the leader of the free world," Rutte said.

Referring to Ukraine, he added that the United States was continuing to provide the support Kyiv required.

"The fact that Ukraine stays strong in the fight, that you still provide all the stuff they need, paid for by European and Canadian allies... very important for them to stay in the fight."

Rutte also said discussions at the upcoming NATO summit would include strengthening defence industrial production to ensure allies could replenish stockpiles while continuing to support Ukraine.

"We need the interceptors, the missiles, we need the tanks, we need the artificial intelligence," he said.

Later, speaking outside the West Wing, the NATO Secretary General reiterated that Ukraine remained an important priority for the alliance.

"We have a lot to discuss," Rutte said. "We did that in a very good atmosphere, and I'm looking forward to the summit."

He said NATO's objective remained achieving "a lasting peace" in Ukraine.

The Ankara summit, scheduled for July 7-8, is expected to focus on implementing higher defence spending commitments, expanding defence industrial production and maintaining allied support for Ukraine as the war continues.

NATO leaders have repeatedly said that sustained military assistance is essential to strengthening Kyiv's position in any future negotiations.

--IANS

lkj/sd/