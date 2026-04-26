HM Shah predicts 'Nari Shakti'-driven BJP win in Bengal, cites massive turnout of women supporters (IANS Exclusive)

Barasat (West Bengal), April 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday projected a sense of imminent political change in West Bengal, citing strong participation of women during recent campaign events as a key indicator of shifting public sentiment.

Referring to a recent roadshow in Kolkata, HM Shah said a remarkable aspect was the visible presence of "Nari Shakti". Women of all ages and sections of society thronged the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, describing the turnout as a sign of changing political currents in the state.

Speaking to IANS during a campaign rally in Barasat, HM Shah launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, alleging that it had failed across sectors and triggered widespread public anger.

The Home Minister said people across West Bengal were now looking towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an alternative capable of addressing long-standing governance issues. According to him, the discontent was not confined to specific pockets but was visible across constituencies he had visited.

When asked about the likely outcome of the ongoing elections, the Union Home Minister maintained that the BJP was poised to form the government. While refraining from giving a specific seat projection, HM Shah said the party would secure a clear majority well beyond the halfway mark.

In a direct challenge to the Trinamool Congress' claims, he pointed to the turnout at the Barasat rally and urged observers to assess whether the region could still be considered a stronghold of the ruling party.

HM Shah also dismissed allegations regarding political intimidation and the influence of local strongmen, asserting that even sections traditionally aligned with the ruling party had lost confidence in its leadership.

He said that law enforcement agencies would be empowered to act strictly against criminal elements once a political transition takes place, adding that such practices would not be allowed to continue.

--IANS

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