Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Saturday lauded the armed forces and security agencies for their successful efforts in containing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the security situation in the Union Territory has improved significantly following the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a gathering at the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, near Itanagar, after presenting the President’s Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the Home Minister said that when the Narendra Modi-led government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Opposition parties had strongly opposed the move.

“However, since the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism has gradually come under control in the region, and people are now happy with the development taking place there,” Shah said.

He said that following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, the security forces intensified their operations against terrorist groups and stepped up efforts to eliminate the terror network.

Referring to the overall performance and achievements of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, he noted that the Assam Rifles had earlier handled law and order responsibilities in Arunachal Pradesh during the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) period.

However, following the establishment of the state police force in 1971-1972, the organisation had made significant progress in maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the state.

With a strength of around 16,500 personnel, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has achieved considerable success in tackling drug-related offences, cybercrime, various forms of organised crime and other law and order challenges, he pointed out.

HM Shah said that Arunachal Pradesh shares a long International Border of 1,863 km with three neighbouring countries -- China (1,126 km), Myanmar (520 km) and Bhutan (217 km) -- and the Central government has accorded high priority to ensuring the security of these strategically important frontiers.

“Security and peace along the state’s international frontiers are very significant for Arunachal Pradesh as well as for the country,” the Home Minister said.

He stressed the need to make Arunachal Pradesh and the entire country drug-free, asserting that not even a single gram of drugs should be allowed to be transported from the state to other parts of India.

Describing the period since the Modi government came to power in 2014 as a ‘golden chapter’ in the history of the Northeast, HM Shah said that the region had become much closer to Delhi in terms of connectivity, development and governance.

Comparing the investments made during the previous Congress-led government with those under the Modi government, he claimed that the Centre had provided more than four times the funding for the all-round development of the Northeast.

Referring to the over 12-km-long Sela Tunnel, a high-altitude road tunnel system in Arunachal Pradesh, and the under-construction Arunachal Frontier Highway, HM Shah said that the strategically important border state had witnessed massive development in road connectivity, airports and other infrastructure.

Several tourism projects and major hydropower projects are also under construction in the state, he said.

HM Shah further said that more than 1.28 lakh farmers in Arunachal Pradesh had benefited from centrally sponsored schemes, while around 2.30 lakh households were receiving piped drinking water.

Referring to the protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), which is planned across Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts, the Home Minister said that the government would undertake development projects keeping the interests of the state and its people in mind.

“Involving all sections of the people, the government will undertake projects that will contribute to prosperity and increase the income of the state,” he said.

Two local organisations in Arunachal Pradesh -- Adi Ba:né Kébang United (ABKU) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) -- have urged HM Shah to scrap the proposed 11,200-MW SUMP, alleging a lack of transparency, inadequate public consultation and intimidation of people opposing the mega dam project.

The two organisations submitted a joint memorandum to HM Shah via email on Friday, seeking an immediate halt to all pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities, the release of detained protesters, withdrawal of central security forces from the area and a judicial enquiry into the October 23 violence in Siang district.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, the Home Minister is scheduled to review major development projects in Arunachal Pradesh and subsequently chair another meeting to discuss various issues concerning the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Arunachal Pradesh government. Both review meetings will be held at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier said that HM Shah would also distribute appointment letters to newly recruited personnel of the police and forest departments and address the gathering.

--IANS

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