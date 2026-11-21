Rawalpindi, Nov 21 (IANS) Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes his side has "achieved nothing yet" despite ending a two-year wait for a Test series victory, stressing that sustained success and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final should be the ultimate measure of the team's progress.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to secure their first Test series win in two years and their maiden series victory in the ongoing 2025-27 WTC cycle.

However, Babar said the team could not afford to become complacent after the result and must continue to improve in the longest format.

"We've achieved nothing yet," Babar said after the game. "It takes time to be stable and consistent. You should be satisfied when you make a World Test Championship final or make the top four. I don't get satisfied with a series win or a lone match win."

The series also provided an opportunity for several newcomers to make their mark, with Pakistan's younger players delivering encouraging performances alongside the senior members of the team

Saqib Khan emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series with nine scalps across the two Tests, while Aamer Jamal made an impact on his comeback with six wickets and a useful contribution with the bat in the second innings.

Young top-order batters Tayyab Arif and Azan Awais also showed promise with their starts, while wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghouri impressed both with the bat and behind the stumps.

Babar said blending young players with experienced members of the squad was a gradual process that required exposure to different opponents, conditions and pressure situations.

"We've identified young players to blend with seniors and that takes time, playing against various opponents in different conditions. How they handle pressure takes time. These challenges aren't easy. They will learn more as they play."

The Pakistan skipper added that the team's disappointing 0-3 series defeat in England had prompted the management to give younger players opportunities, and their performances against Sri Lanka had been encouraging.

"We decided after England to play a new team and give young players opportunities. The boys have grabbed that opportunity. There have been performances from young players in both the batting and bowling departments. This is an encouraging development and we want to keep giving them those opportunities."

Pakistan's bowling attack played a decisive role in the second Test, particularly in the first innings, when the visitors were bowled out for just 98. The performance helped Pakistan establish a substantial first-innings lead and put themselves in a strong position in the match.

However, their bowling resources were tested in the second innings after Saqib Khan picked up an injury and was unable to continue.

Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal shouldered much of the workload, bowling the majority of the 95 overs and sharing eight wickets between them to restrict Sri Lanka's lead and leave Pakistan with a manageable target.

Babar praised the bowlers for stepping up in difficult circumstances and credited their effort for helping the side maintain control of the contest.

"Even though one of our fast bowlers pulled up unfit, the other bowlers showed great passion and effort. They absorbed the extra load, bowled long spells and they deserve credit.

"The first innings was decisive. We bowled them out in 30-odd overs for 98. When (Kusal) Mendis and Sonal (Dinusha) put up that long partnership, it looks like things could get difficult for us, but we came back well."

--IANS

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