New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Action-adventure video game Grand Theft Auto VI has generated $3.79 billion in global sales within 24 hours of launch, ranking as the biggest entertainment release ever and breaking the previous benchmark held by its predecessor, "Grand Theft Auto V".

Developer Rockstar Games said the title sold 32.5 million units through pre-release and launch-day purchases after the game ‌was received with massive fanfare and critical acclaim globally.

GTA VI’s launch-day haul is nearly five times the estimated $800 million its predecessor—GTA V—made on its launch day in 2013.

The new launch has also crossed the lifetime worldwide box-office earnings of "Avengers: Endgame", which grossed about $2.94 billion globally.

GTA VI follows criminal protagonists Lucia and Jason Blitz in the fictional Vice City and Rockstar Games founder and president Sam Houser described the launch as the beginning of a 'new chapter' for the studio.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, is also the publisher behind other hits such as the "Red Dead Redemption" franchise and the "NBA 2K" basketball series.

Gamers worldwide have reportedly taken paid time off from work and even signed "contracts" with their partners to get uninterrupted game time.

Take-Two has spent nearly $1 billion in production costs for GTA VI, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects and the game began pre-orders in June but has remained secretive about the sales numbers.

The game's promotional trailer, "GTA VI: An Extended Look", released in August, drove a sixfold jump in pre-orders, according to multiple reports.

Investors are keen on details on a PC version and the rollout of GTA Online for the new title, with some industry analysts forecasting both in 2027. The online, multiplayer component of the videogame is key to creating recurring revenue from the acclaimed title.

—IANS

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