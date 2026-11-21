Hyderabad, Nov 21(IANS) The makers of the blockbuster film 'Hanu-Man' on Saturday announced 'Hanuman 2– The Rise of Vanaras', the next chapter from the immensely popular Hanu-Man universe, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Production house Primeshow Entertainment officially announced its next ambitious venture, 'Hanuman 2 – The Rise Of Vanaras', and said that talented young actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej would play the lead in the film.

Presented as a grand fantasy entertainer, the film, the makers said, would look to open the doors to a fascinating new world rooted in mythology, imagination and extraordinary cinematic possibilities.

The film is to be directed by VI Anand, whose distinctive approach to fantasy and imaginative storytelling is expected to add a fascinating dimension to the film.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Primeshow Entertainment said, "What began with a dream continues with an even bigger vision. Proud to take the legacy of #HanuMan forward with our next ambitious venture. Presenting #HanuMan2 – THE RISE OF VANARAS. Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with #PanjaVaisshnavTej and the visionary @Dir_Vi_Anand as we set out to create something truly spectacular. More updates soon @Niran_Reddy @Chaitanyaniran @Primeshowtweets."

The announcement poster that the makers released on the occasion offered a striking glimpse into the mystical universe, featuring a powerful visual of a man ascending through the clouds, surrounded by a gigantic celestial tail and an ethereal divine presence. The visual established the film's grand fantasy setting even as it set expectations about the film soaring.

Producers K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy are producing this film under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment. Having delivered the blockbuster 'Hanu-Man', the producers are currently bankrolling 'SYG' with Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej, and 'BRB' with Kichcha Sudeep.

Sources say that this new film will be yet another ambitious cinematic venture from the producers who are credited with being intent on creating a spectacular theatrical experience for audiences.

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IANS

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