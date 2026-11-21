New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Thousands of cryptocurrency investors have approached central investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that crypto exchanges WazirX and Binance caused significant financial losses to them, as per multiple reports.

Reports claim that complaints submitted by investor groups and users have reported alleged unauthorised access to accounts and loss of crypto assets.

Regulatory authorities have been unable to take decisive action due to the absence of a comprehensive legal framework governing cryptocurrency-related frauds in India, they added.

The petitioners said WazirX, which had marketed itself as one of India's largest and most secure cryptocurrency platforms with around 16 million registered users, operated for several years while maintaining business links with global crypto exchange Binance.

Investors claim that Binance, which announced the acquisition of WazirX in 2019, benefited from the rapid growth of India's cryptocurrency market and generated substantial revenues through trading activity and token-related business.

However, they alleged that questions over the ownership of WazirX emerged after enforcement authorities in India began scrutinising the platform and issued notices under foreign exchange regulations in 2022.

According to the complaints, Binance subsequently stated that it did not own WazirX, while WazirX's user agreement continued to reference Binance as a wallet service provider for users' crypto assets, the reports said.

The petitioners contend that these developments created confusion among customers regarding responsibility for safeguarding user funds.

The investors further alleged that after a major cyberattack on WazirX in July 2024, the exchange proposed measures that effectively distributed losses across both affected and unaffected users.

Users whose holdings were not compromised in the breach also faced restrictions on access to their assets, according to them.

The complaints also questioned WazirX's decision to seek court approval in Singapore for a restructuring scheme through its Singapore-based entity, Zettai Pte Ltd.

Petitioners argued that the move made it more difficult and costly for predominantly Indian users to challenge decisions affecting their investments.

However, trading on the WazirX platform remained suspended for an extended period following the cyberattack, preventing users from accessing or trading their holdings during periods of market volatility, the reports said.

Meanwhile, some investors alleged that they missed significant gains in certain cryptocurrencies while their assets remained frozen.

The petitioners have also challenged claims that users recovered most of their holdings under the restructuring process, asserting that the actual recovery levels for some investors were substantially lower than publicly communicated figures.

--IANS

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