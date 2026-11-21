Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her pet puppy Maya, who died after battling distemper.

She revealed that her family later adopted another Indie puppy, Coco, in her memory.

Sharing an emotional video on her social media account, Sameera said Maya had been adopted by the family in June 2026 and that losing her was extremely difficult for them. In the video, Sameera was seen holding Maya in her arms as the little puppy fought for her life. She was visibly emotional and was also seen crying as she held her beloved pet.

Sameera said in the video, “We adopted Maya in June of 2026. It was one of the most beautiful moments of her life. But we realized she was unwell and we tried everything to save our little girl but she passed away and I think it was pretty hard on us as a family. She fought so hard to stay. So hard, my brave girl. And we gave her the most beautiful send-off that I think we could have given her.”

She further revealed that while the family was still grieving Maya, they came across Coco, an Indie puppy who had been found alone and injured outside a store in Goa. Sameera said the puppy was traumatised, covered in boils and had suffered an injury to her head. The family decided to adopt her as a tribute to Maya.

Sameera said, “And I think we just decided that in honor of our Maya we are going to adopt this beautiful girl who we found outside a store in Goa. And here she is. And she's healing us as much as I think we are healing her.”

She ended the video with an appeal to people to consider adopting Indie dogs and giving them loving homes, saying. “It's in honor of our little Maya who's smiling at us wherever she is right now. We request everyone to adopt these beautiful Indies and make their lives a better place.”

In her social media caption, Sameera also spoke about the difficult three months she took before she could share Maya's story:

“Took me 3 months to put this out there. I have no words to describe how hard it still is to look at her videos. Maya had distemper and we tried everything to save her . . She fought real hard and almost made it.

But my darling girl chose to leave the morning after Nyra’s birthday . Almost like she held on to let Nyra have her day and be with her.”

“The kids and us were devastated when she passed.. we were deeply grieving and I knew we needed time to heal . But a few weeks later we found Coco. @mosplacegoa sent me message saying a brown indie girl was found alone in Sangolda Goa . She was hungry and lost . The owner of the store looked around for the mother or any signs of someone who could have known how she got there. They took her in and realised the puppy needed immediate medical attention . They rushed her to the same doctor Dr Chawla in Porvorim, Goa who fought so hard to save Maya . . And I knew this was a sign. We bought her home and now here she is. . Our sweet ‘Coco’ who is now the newest member of our family (sic)”

“Our Indies are the most resilient , smart and affectionate doggies and I want to share that adopting and caring for them is really pure love. In memory of Maya .. this reel is dedicated to her and to all our indie babies still waiting for a loving home #adoptdontshop”

–IANS

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