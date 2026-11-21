Lahore, Nov 21 (IANS) Former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood and young all-rounder Saim Ayub were left out as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the central contracts for 38 men's cricketers.

The contracts were announced by Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson and PCB Director High Performance Aqib Javed during a press conference in Lahore.

The Board announced contracts for 38 players and overhauled the structure, while awarding the contracts based on formats. The contracted players are divided into five categories: Tests and ODIs; Tests-only; ODIs and T20Is; T20Is only; and development contracts.

Current Test captain Babar Azam and former T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha are the only two players in the Test and ODI contract category, while the Test category has young Test batter Azan Awais, veteran speedster Mohammad Abbas, veteran spinner Sajid Khan and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel.

The third category - the ODI and T20I - has 50-over skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf. The T20I list features new T20I skipper Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq.

19 other players feature in the development category. This includes Naseem's brothers Ubaid Shah and Hunain Shah and recent Test debutant Saqib Khan, among others.

The contracts run from July 2026 to June 2027. The Pakistan players were without central contracts after their deals expired in June this year.

Contract (Test and ODI):

Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha

Contract (Test):

Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel

Contract (ODI and T20I):

Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Contract (T20I):

Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq

Contract (Development):

Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim and Ubaid Shah.

--IANS

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