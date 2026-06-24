Hiten Tejwani talks about the ‘most emotional chapters’ in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2’ journey

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) As ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2’ is all set to leap 10 years, actor Hiten Tejwani, who plays Karan Virani in the show, has spoken about the “most emotional chapters” and the harshest thing his character tells ‘Tulsi maa’, played by Smriti Irani.

After spending a decade behind bars, Tulsi returns to Shantiniketan, only to find the family she once held together deeply fractured. Her sons, Karan and Gautam, now stand on opposite sides, setting the stage for an intense battle of emotions and relationships.

Speaking about this pivotal chapter, Hiten said in a statement: “Shantiniketan mein ab aapke liye koi jagah nahi hai”, I think that’s one of the harshest things Karan has ever said to his Tulsi Maa, something he never imagined he would have to say.”

For Karan, played by Hiten, Tulsi's return reopens old wounds and unanswered questions in the upcoming episodes. As he struggles to come to terms with her homecoming, Tulsi is forced to confront the painful reality that Shantiniketan is no longer the symbol of unity she fought so hard to protect.

Hiten added: “After 10 years, Tulsi Maa returns from jail only to face the biggest shock of her life. This is going to be one of the most emotional chapters in the journey of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

Hiten said that for Karan, Tulsi Maa was always someone he trusted and looked up to.

“But her return forces him to confront emotions he never thought he would have to face. What makes this track so compelling is that it isn’t just about Karan’s anger towards Tulsi; it’s about a son struggling with heartbreak, disappointment and unanswered questions, which makes it deeply relatable.”

He added: “As Karan and Gomzy find themselves standing at a crossroads with very different views on family and Tulsi’s place in it, audiences will witness a rollercoaster of emotions and be left wondering whether Tulsi Maa can heal the cracks within Shantiniketan and reunite the Virani family once again.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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