May 16, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

Hindus granted unrestricted entrance in Bhojshala, ASI issues order

Dhar: Members of the Hindu Utsav Samiti along with devotees recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Bhojshala complex amid tight security after the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (IANS)

Bhopal/Dhar, May 16 (IANS) Following a significant judgment by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Archaeological Survey of India has issued a comprehensive official order regarding the Bhojshala complex situated in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

It has granted unrestricted access to the Hindu community to the Bhojshala complex to observe the ancient practices of learning and the worship of Goddess Saraswati.

The order, bearing dated May 16, 2026, implements immediate changes to the administrative and operational framework of the protected site.

Under the newly issued guidelines, the Hindu community is granted unrestricted access to the Bhojshala complex to observe the ancient practices of learning and the worship of Goddess Saraswati, recognising its history as a centre for Sanskrit grammar, language, and literature.

However, because the complex will continue to remain a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958, the exact timings for visitors and devotees will be determined by the Superintending Archaeologist in direct consultation with the local district administration.

Furthermore, the Superintending Archaeologist and district authorities will collaborate to define the specific permissible activities for learning and worship, ensuring the overall conservation and protection of the monument. This latest order completely supersedes all previous orders issued regarding the monument.

The Archaeological Survey of India issued these fresh directions in direct response to the High Court order passed on May 15, 2026.

The court ruled that the Bhojshala structure is a protected monument and legally recognised it as a temple dedicated to “Goddess Vagdevi,” also known as Goddess Saraswati.

The judicial finding underscored that historical literature and architectural references, specifically those connected to the reign of Raja Bhoj of the Parmar Dynasty, establish the character of Bhojshala as an ancient centre of Sanskrit learning. These findings are strongly supported by extensive scientific research conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Crucially, the High Court order has quashed a previous directive of ASI dated April 7, 2003, which had been passed by the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India.

The overturned 2003 order had restricted the worship rights of Hindus within the premises while simultaneously permitting prayers by the Muslim community.

--IANS

sktr/dan

LATEST NEWS

SC Delhi take on Inter Kashi in final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 in New Delhi, aiming to end higher on points table. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: SC Delhi take on Inter Kashi, aiming to end higher on points table

Punjab FC hold nerve in stoppage-time drama to defeat Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Punjab FC hold nerve in stoppage-time drama to defeat Odisha FC

Uniform Civil Code a 'shield' for Muslim women, says Uttarakhand minister

Uniform Civil Code a 'shield' for Muslim women, says Uttarakhand minister

Sunday's Kolkata Derby between Mo9hun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal could be a potential title-decider in the Indian Super Leage (ISL) 2025-26 at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Kolkata Derby could be a potential title-decider

Ameesha Patel stands by her statement on the PR game of younger actresses: Sabhi number one...

Ameesha Patel stands by her statement on the PR game of younger actresses: Sabhi number one...

Dhar: Members of the Hindu Utsav Samiti along with devotees recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Bhojshala complex amid tight security after the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (IANS)

Hindus granted unrestricted entrance in Bhojshala, ASI issues order

Andhra CM announces Rs 30,000 for third child, Rs 40,000 for fourth

Andhra CM announces Rs 30,000 for third child, Rs 40,000 for fourth

‘You don’t captain when you at bat,’ says Sangakkara as he decodes roles of fit-again Riyan Parag ahead of Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘You don’t captain when you at-bat,’ says Sangakkara as he decodes roles of fit-again Parag

Chinese shuttlers reach three finals in Thailand Open badminton in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo credit: BWF/X

Badminton: Chinese shuttlers reach three finals in Thailand Open

Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu lift the trophy for MTV Splitsvilla X6

Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu lift the trophy for MTV Splitsvilla X6