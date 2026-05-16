Ameesha Patel stands by her statement on the PR game of younger actresses: Sabhi number one...

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Amesha Patel stands strongly by her statement regarding younger actresses' alleged fake PR game.

On Saturday, the 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' actress was captured by the shutterbugs in Mumbai.

When questioned about her recent Tweets, Ameesha said that nowadays everyone considers themselves to be number one.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actress was heard saying, "Sahi to kha maine. Aajkal sabhi aapne aap ko number one samajhte hain. ( What I said was right. These days, everyone considers themselves to be number one)."

Earlier this month, Ameesha took to her official X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and took a jibe at the younger actress’ and their alleged perception-buildingng games.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000, today 100 cr is nothing”.

Her series of posts further read, "Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star...sorry but that’s the harsh reality", "A star becomes a global super star only when he or she delivers a huge hit all over the world ..it’s always a good feeling for any actor to be a part of any project anywhere in the world.but u only become a super star once u have delivered those big hits .stop PR machinery", and "Kaho na pyaar hai , Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses".

Work-wise, Ameesha last graced the screen in "Gadar 2", in which she was seen opposite Sunny Deol. Marking her return, she was seen reprising her beloved role as Sakeena.

--IANS

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