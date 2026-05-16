Andhra CM announces Rs 30,000 for third child, Rs 40,000 for fourth

Amaravati, May 16 (IANS) In a move to boost population growth in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced a cash incentive of Rs 30,000 for third child and Rs 40,000 for the fourth child.

He said that the money would be given to parents immediately after the birth of the child.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district, held as part of 'Swachhandhra-Swarnandhra' programme.

"There was a time when I worked for the family planning. Children are asset. Today once again we all have to work hard for children. I have taken a decision. For the third child, we will give Rs 30,000 immediately after birth. For the fourth child, we will give Rs 40,000," he said amid a peal of laughter and loud cheers by the crowd.

The Chief Minister and other sitting on the dais were all smiles.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that children constitute the true wealth of the nation and are vital for its progress.

Noting that declining population levels are a cause for concern, the Chief Minister added that a special action plan would be implemented to curb the rate of population decline.

He announced that a new initiative titled 'Children Are Wealth' would be launched shortly.

He clarified that efforts are underway to transform the population into a national asset through effective population management.

He said that many people are currently limiting themselves to just one child, a trend that has led to population decline and a rise in the elderly population in numerous countries.

He cautioned that this demographic shift is adversely impacting the economies of those nations.

The Chief Minister noted that while the state government had previously worked extensively on implementing family planning measures, the changed circumstances now necessitate a call to recognise that children are wealth.

He affirmed that measures would be undertaken through the Population Management Policy to boost the birth rate.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that Anganwadi centres are being strengthened to ensure the provision of nutritious food to mothers and children through the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

He also highlighted that financial assistance of Rs 15,000 is already being provided under the 'Talli ki Vandanam' (Salute to the Mother) scheme.

--IANS

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