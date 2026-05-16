May 16, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

Uniform Civil Code a 'shield' for Muslim women, says Uttarakhand minister

Uniform Civil Code a 'shield' for Muslim women, says Uttarakhand minister

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Uttarakhand Social Welfare Minister Khajan Dass on Saturday praised a Muslim woman after she registered the first case under the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying UCC will become a "shield" for such women and other heinous practices will also be punished.

The woman from Bandarjud in Haridwar lodged a complaint related to 'Halala' after the implementation of (UCC) in Uttarakhand.

Responding to the development, Minister Dass said the Muslim woman registering an FIR and receiving her charge sheet, without fear or hesitation, is commendable.

"The government fully supports her," he added.

He said that when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the UCC during the 2022 state elections, there was uncertainty about its implementation.

Minister Dass noted: "Now that it (UCC) has been implemented, the first case has come from the Buggawala area of Haridwar. The Muslim woman who filed the case deserves thanks for raising her voice against such regressive practices. The government fully supports her and will ensure her complete protection."

"I have spoken to the Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding her (Muslim woman's) security. The Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams has also been asked to go there and provide all possible support. As a Minister, I too will visit and extend every possible assistance," he added.

Minister Dass emphasised that the case sends a message not just in Uttarakhand but across the country that Muslim women must come forward fearlessly to claim their rights.

"The government stands fully behind them," he asserted while noting that Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement the UCC.

Minister Dass said: "Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has implemented this (UCC) law. Today, Muslim women are coming forward courageously and speaking out."

"Previously, Muslim women were afraid of society and hesitant because of their religion or community. Now that fear is disappearing. The first woman to come forward from the Buggawala area spoke with courage," he stressed.

The Minister also said: "Whether it is dowry harassment, triple talaq, or heinous practices like 'Halala', victims will now get justice. We salute the woman who voiced her concerns boldly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised Chief Minister Dhami for this in the Parliament."

Minister Dass was optimistic that following Uttarakhand, the UCC will be implemented across the country.

Moreover, the Uttarakhand Minister mentioned that he has assured the Muslim woman that she need not fear anyone.

"I have discussed this with police and administrative officials. Her (Muslim woman's) protection will be ensured. We have also spoken to Chief Minister Dhami. We will provide all possible support, including financial assistance," he said.

--IANS

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