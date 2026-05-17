IFL 2025-26: Diamond Harbour FC eye title in away clash with Dempo SC

Margao (Goa), May 16 (IANS) Diamond Harbour FC will face Dempo SC, knowing that a point will be enough to secure them the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 title at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

The West Bengal-based side currently leads the standings with 28 points, while nearest challengers Shillong Lajong FC sit second on 25 points with only one fixture remaining, against Diamond Harbour themselves. Sreenidi Deccan FC are third on 22 points with two matches in hand and a maximum possible tally of 28.

As a result, a victory for Diamond Harbour against Dempo would take them to 31 points and officially wrap up the championship with one match to spare, as neither Shillong nor Sreenidi would be able to catch them.

A defeat would further tighten the race. Diamond Harbour would remain on 28 points, allowing Shillong the opportunity to overtake them with a win in the final head-to-head clash, while Sreenidi could also draw level if results go their way.

Although Dempo are already out of title contention, they could still have a decisive influence on how the championship race unfolds as the season reaches its climax.

The two sides have met only once previously in the IFL, with Diamond Harbour registering a 2-1 victory in the league-stage fixture at the Kalyani Stadium on March 8, 2026. Antonio Moyano and Hugo Díaz Rodríguez were on target for Diamond Harbour, while Marcus Joseph scored Dempo’s only goal.

Diamond Harbour head into the fixture in strong form after a commanding 5-2 win over Rajasthan United FC in their previous outing. Kevin Ademoda Aladesanmi and Díaz both scored braces, while Wahengbam Angousana Luwang also found the net in an impressive attacking display. Dempo, meanwhile, will be aiming to respond after a 2-0 defeat against Chanmari FC in their last Championship Phase match.

Diamond Harbour head coach Kibu Vicuña emphasised both preparation and composure ahead of what could be a decisive fixture in the title race, underlining the importance of discipline and attention to detail.

“The preparation was going well because we have more than one week to prepare after the last game against Rajasthan, so we have time to recover, we have time to prepare the game as best as possible. The team is ready to play another game. We know that it can be a decisive game, but we are taking the game as always: with responsibility, with discipline, with humility, and knowing that all the details are going to be important, and also it's going to be a big challenge,” Vicuña said.

Diamond Harbour forward Aladesanmi echoed the squad’s grounded mindset despite needing just a point to secure the championship, stressing the team’s identity and approach. “Well, the truth is that we are going with what is on the ground. This team has been characterised by a winning run, so we surely have nothing to lose; we are going to prepare in the best way possible. The characteristic of this team, the identity of this team, is to keep our feet on the ground, meaning with humility, and preparing as best as we can,” Aladesanmi said.

Dempo, on the other hand, enter the fixture looking to finish their season on a positive note despite a challenging campaign. Head coach Samir Naik stressed belief within the squad as a key theme going into the match, highlighting their capacity to respond. “We always believe that we could do better than what we have done, actually, and we still believe. In fact, in the meeting this morning, we discussed the same thing, that we have potential, we have capability, we have capacity to overcome challenges,” Naik said.

Dempo defender Pruthvesh Pednekar reflected the dressing room’s determination, expressing confidence in the group’s preparation and intent heading into the contest. “Everyone is working hard in practice sessions. Everyone is giving their best. So I'm sure that we are going to win tomorrow's match and get three points,” Pednekar said.

With the title within touching distance, Diamond Harbour are expected to start on the front foot and impose themselves early. The league leaders have been the most prolific attacking side in the competition, scoring 30 goals so far this season.

Aladesanmi, with three goals and two assists, will look to continue his strong form and is expected to lead the line. He is likely to be supported by Jobby Justin (one goal, five assists) and Halicharan Narzary (three goals, three assists), while Díaz (seven goals, one assist) is expected to dictate tempo and orchestrate play from midfield.

At the back, Melroy Melwin Assisi and Mikel Kortazar Idiakez are expected to marshal the defence, with Ajith Kumar K and Robilal Mandi providing width and defensive balance from the full-back positions.

Dempo may be out of the title race, but the Golden Eagles possess enough quality to trouble any opponent on their day. Marcus Joseph (seven goals, one assist) and Sebastián Gutiérrez Atehortua (two goals, two assists) are expected to lead the attack, while Seigoumang Doungle and Vieri Colaco will provide width and pace in advanced areas.

Defensively, Dempo are likely to rely on the experienced pairing of Aubin Kouakou and José Luis Moreno Peña, with Saiesh Bagkar and Pednekar operating as full-backs.

As the Championship Phase approaches its decisive stretch, Sunday’s encounter sets the stage for a potentially defining night in the season, where Diamond Harbour FC stand on the brink of history, and Dempo SC carry the responsibility of shaping how the title race ultimately unfolds.

--IANS

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