ISL 2025-26: SC Delhi take on Inter Kashi, aiming to end higher on points table

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) SC Delhi will face Inter Kashi in their final home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season in the early kick-off on Sunday, with both teams separated by just two points in the standings. The winner of the match will leapfrog their direct rivals and reach a higher position in the points table.

Currently sitting 11th with 10 points from 11 matches, SC Delhi will look to finish with a win in their first season in Delhi.

Head coach Tomasz Tchórz underscored the fixture’s significance, acknowledging the resilience of their opponents while firmly defending his tactical setup despite recent injuries.

“I think that Inter Kashi have shown throughout this season that they are a very competitive team. They have some problems, as we all know, but I think this might also serve as the motivation for the players because they want to play for their future,” Tchórz stated.

Addressing calls for tactical changes, he added, “You cannot change formation during the season because playing a line-of-three and line-of-four is completely different, and you have to have time. Definitely, this season we will finish with the line-of-three. There is enough space for everyone if everyone competes well.”

Defender Akshat Mehra expressed his motivation ahead of the contest, highlighting the emotional weight of their final home match of the campaign. “I think now that we all know that it's our last home game for the season, everybody is even more motivated,” Mehra noted. “It gives us an extra boost, an extra motivation because we want to end the season well, we want to do well, and I think we are going for the win tomorrow.”

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, travel to New Delhi hoping to build on their momentum following a highly commendable 0-0 draw away against title-contenders Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Occupying 10th place with 12 points from 11 matches, Inter Kashi will look to collect maximum points and finish as high as possible in their first season in the league.

Coach Abhijit Mondal highlighted his pride in the squad's recent fighting spirit and emphasised the need to maintain that same character against a well-rounded Delhi side.

“We overcame the problem outside the dressing room, and we played a fantastic game [against Mohun Bagan SG]. The mentality of the players never died. As a coach, I am very proud of the boys,” Mondal explained. “The next match, we are going to play against Sporting Club Delhi. We are on the same page. So, in these kinds of matches, you have to show your character, your discipline. They are strong in every department, so we are looking at them as a whole team.”

Goalkeeper Shubham Dhas reinforced the squad's motivation, reflecting on their recent clean sheet and the importance of communication on the pitch. “Overall, the team performance was good. Everyone defended well, attacked well, and my job was done well. That's why we got a clean sheet,” Dhas shared.

“As a goalkeeper, communication is the most important thing. 50% of the game is about communication, and we should do that. We want to show them that we are also the best.”

Both teams will look to secure crucial points to improve their respective campaigns, setting the stage for a fiercely contested tactical battle at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

--IANS

bsk/