May 17, 2026 1:01 AM हिंदी

India absolutely on right track under PM Modi’s leadership: Dutch CEOs

The Hague: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten pose for a group photograph during the CEOs Roundtable meeting, in The Hague, Netherlands on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with leading Dutch CEOs, during which top business executives from sectors ranging from aviation and semiconductors to shipping, agriculture and technology praised India’s economic growth, innovation ecosystem and expanding global partnerships under his leadership.

Speaking after the interaction, Sander van ’t Noordende, CEO of Randstad, said India has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past decade.

“The last 10 years have seen a notable acceleration in everything — infrastructure, technology, consumer goods, as well as the labour market and employment. So, I think India is absolutely on the right track, and obviously that is under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Marjan Rintel, President and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, highlighted the airline’s long-standing presence in India and its growing operations in the country. She said KLM has been operating in India for 70 years and recently added Hyderabad as its fourth destination in the country.

“We have been connected for a long time, and business and innovation in India are also very important,” she said.

The maritime and shipping sector also featured prominently during the discussions. Derk Te Bokkel, CEO of Royal IHC B.V., said PM Modi possesses deep knowledge of the shipping industry from his earlier tenure in Gujarat.

He noted that the company supports Indian shipyards in building large dredging vessels and operates a workshop in Mumbai that exports advanced equipment globally.

Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, echoed similar sentiments, recalling PM Modi’s detailed understanding of the port and transport sectors during earlier interactions at the Vibrant Gujarat Forum.

He said the Prime Minister understood the importance of ports and transport infrastructure in driving economic growth.

In the semiconductor sector, Maurice Geraets of NXP Semiconductors said the company has been operating in India since 1969 and currently employs around 4,000 people in the country.

He said the company sees major growth opportunities in India in the coming years and described PM Modi’s commitment to the sector as highly encouraging.

Technology investor Fabricio Bloisi, CEO of Prosus, said discussions are underway to significantly expand investments in India.

He described artificial intelligence as a major opportunity for collaboration between India and the Netherlands and said the company strongly believes in India’s growth story.

On the agriculture front, Martin Eggink from Rijk Zwaan stressed the importance of international cooperation in ensuring global food security. He said no country can sustain a food system entirely on its own and backed PM Modi’s emphasis on collaboration.

Hans Huistra, CEO of Royal HZPC, said the company has been active in India since 2014 and praised the government’s focus on agricultural development.

He added that the company’s products are helping support the growth of India’s farm sector.

The meeting also underscored growing India-Netherlands cooperation in maritime infrastructure and trade. Arnout Damen of Damen Shipyards said the company hopes to combine its shipbuilding strengths with India’s growth ambitions.

Meanwhile, Boudewijn Siemons said stronger ties between outward-looking economies like India and the Netherlands are essential in an increasingly volatile global environment.

--IANS

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