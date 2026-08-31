Hindu identity not tied to worship: RSS chief at Toronto event

Toronto, Aug 31 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said Hindu identity cannot be defined by a particular language, form of worship or way of life, arguing that its central principle is respect for diversity and recognition of the unity of existence.

Addressing a gathering of more than 2,000 Hindus and friends of the community in the Greater Toronto Area, Bhagwat said outward differences were natural but did not divide humanity at its core.

“When I say Hindu, the word Hindu cannot be defined by any specific language, through any specific worship, or through any living style,” he said.

“All these are there. These are diversities of human beings. Hindus respect all, Hindus accept all. They don’t mind,” Bhagwat added.

His remarks came at a Hindu Vishwa Bandhu gathering centred on the theme “Embracing the world in friendship.” The programme brought together community and faith leaders, scholars, professionals and representatives of organisations from across Canada.

Bhagwat said India’s civilisational traditions had trained people to identify a common principle beneath visible differences.

“They have been trained to see the unity underlying the diversity,” he said. “So in Bharat, diversity is never a problem for unity because our tradition tells us not only unity in diversity, diversities of unity.”

He said differences should be accepted, respected and celebrated because they were expressions of an underlying unity.

“We have to serve, accept, respect this diversity because it is expression of unity. It beautifies it. It is the decoration. We celebrate it,” Bhagwat said.

India, he said, had always contained many castes, faiths, languages, traditions and styles of living. Its unity did not require those differences to disappear.

“Nothing is alone, nothing is single. But it is all one. We don’t say all are one. We say all is one,” he said.

“Diversity is natural. Unity is the reality,” Bhagwat added.

He cited an ancient account involving King Janak to distinguish changing external circumstances from a deeper and continuing reality. Humanity, he said, experienced differences but remained one.

“We experience all these things, but they are changing. They are Maya. The differences are Maya. We have to go through them. We have to deal them materially, deal with them. But actually, there is no difference. Humanity is one,” he said.

Bhagwat said this understanding meant that people should not divide the world into what belonged to them and what belonged to others.

“Whole earth is one family,” he said. “Everything is divine, so everything has equal dignity, equal weight.”

The RSS chief said service to others followed naturally from the recognition of shared existence. He stressed that compassion was not the exclusive preserve of Hindus but an inherent human quality.

“Hindus have done it. That doesn’t mean only Hindus are monopoly or it. It is very human feeling,” he said.

To illustrate the point, he asked whether anyone could comfortably eat a full meal in front of a hungry person without offering food or turning away.

“You cannot see that fellow and take your food,” Bhagwat said. “Nobody can do it because we are all human beings, and this is the specialty of human beings due to that innate unity.”

He said human beings possessed the ability both to deprive others and to share with those in need. Values were necessary to guide that choice.

“Only men can do that. Men can snatch foods from others. Men can distribute food to the hungry,” he said.

Bhagwat said Hindu society should demonstrate its principles through conduct rather than seek to impose them on others.

“Hindu society must provide example,” he said. “We are the leaders who lead from within and lead by example.”

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded in Nagpur in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The organisation marked its centenary in 2025 and describes social service and the organisation of Hindu society as central to its mission.

Bhagwat became the RSS Sarsanghchalak in 2009. His Toronto programme followed engagements in New York during his North American visit.

--IANS

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