‘Hindi playing vital role in strengthening public communication, good governance’: Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, highlighting the role of the language in public communication, good governance and national integration, while calling for the empowerment of all Indian languages.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, “Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on Hindi Diwas. As the official language, Hindi is playing a vital role in strengthening public communication, good governance, and national integration.”

“Hindi, which moves forward alongside all Indian languages, is now also becoming the language of technology and research. On the occasion of Official Language Day, I pay my respects to all the great personalities who have made an unforgettable contribution to enriching Hindi. Let us, on this occasion, resolve to empower all Indian languages, including Hindi,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings, describing Hindi as an important expression of India’s culture, civilisation and values.

Singh posted on X, “Hindi is not merely a language, but a powerful expression of India’s culture, civilization, and life values. It is the language that weaves our diversity into the thread of unity. Enhancing the glory of Hindi is an act of honoring our rich linguistic and cultural heritage. Let us resolve to preserve, promote, and propagate Hindi, and make it even more robust in the fields of knowledge, science, technology, and innovation. Heartfelt greetings to all Hindi enthusiasts on Hindi Diwas.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished people on the occasion, posting on X, “Heartfelt wishes to all on Hindi Diwas.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings, emphasising the language’s connection with India’s cultural identity and national unity.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all Hindi enthusiasts and residents of the state on ‘Hindi Diwas’. Hindi is a powerful expression of our cultural consciousness, national unity, and Indian identity. Let us all come together and resolve to honor, promote, and widely use the Hindi language,” posted CM Yogi on X.

Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949. The observance of Hindi Diwas began on September 14, 1953, and has continued since then.

--IANS

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