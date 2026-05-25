Pooja Batra says she was ‘born for the lights’ as she turns showstopper at Cannes

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress-producer Pooja Batra brought out her inner diva as she sauntered the runway as a showstopper at the Cannes Film Festival along with her "Echoes Of Us” team.

Sharing a string of pictures featuring her along with Deepak Tijori and Iulia Vantur of the “Echoes Of Us” team at the fashion showcase of the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, Pooja said she was “built for the runway”.

Pooja wrote: “In my DNA: Born for the lights, built for the runway. So happy to be a showstopper with my team #echoesofus @deepaktijoriteam @vanturiulia @joerajan27 for the brilliant @ishikaajjain in her debut show in #cannes2026.”

Talking about ‘Echoes of Us’, the film explores themes of love, loss, and human connection, and stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. The film is written and directed by Joe Rajan, and promises a poignant narrative that resonates across cultures and borders.

As per the synopsis, the film is a psychological drama, which traces the story of an elderly, grieving man who discovers a video diary of his late wife, only to find the voice in the recording mysteriously shifting to his own.

The 49-year-old actress-producer gained prominence in 1993 when she was crowned Miss India International. She entered Bollywood in 1997 with her debut film 'Virasat', starring Anil Kapoor, and later appeared in 'Bhai' with Suniel Shetty.

Pooja, who is is related to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a martyr decorated with India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Nayak:

The Real Hero', and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, among others. She was last seen on screen in 2021 in 'Squad', an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay.

--IANS

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