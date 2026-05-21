Anaswara Rajan comes on board Chiranjeevi's #Mega158

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) The makers of director Bobby Kolli's upcoming action entertainer, tentatively being referred to as #Mega158 and featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, on Thursday announced that actress Anaswara Rajan had come on board the unit of the film.

The announcement was made even as the film went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony that was graced by a number of dignitaries including Megastar Chiranjeevi's brothers -- Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and MLC Naga Babu. The first clap for the film was given by actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Taking to their X timeline, KVN Productions, the firm producing the film, wrote, "A new wave of charm joins the MEGA storm. Welcoming the lovely #AnaswaraRajan to the world of #Mega158. #KVNTeluguDebut - #ChiruBobby2 Launched Grandly. A @dirbobby Film. Megastar @KChiruTweets #VenkatKNarayana @MusicThaman @vijaykartikdop @AntonyLRuben @artkolla @KvnProductions."

The makers have already announced that ace music director Thaman will be scoring music for this film and that popular cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, known for his impressive work in films like 'Jailer', 'Daaku Maharaj', and the upcoming 'Jailer 2', will be cinematographer.

Art direction for the film is to be handled by Kolla Avinash and editing will be by Antony Ruben.

The film has been in the news ever since the time it was first announced on Chiranjeevi's birthday last year. Only recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi had released a video that showed him sweating it out in the gym to get into shape for the role he plays in the eagerly awaited film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the video, Chiranjeevi had said, "Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits… Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st."

For the unaware, Megastar Chiranjeevi is joining forces once again with successful filmmaker Bobby Kolli for a high-voltage entertainer backed by the prestigious KVN Productions and produced by Venkat K Narayana.

The footage Chiranjeevi shared showed him pushing boundaries with relentless intensity, a testament to the transformative effort he’s investing to achieve a powerful new look for the role.

The structured training regimen emphasizes explosive power, functional strength, and exceptional stamina, hinting at the kind of high-octane action the star will be delivering on screen.

The poster released by the makers to announce the project had an axe splitting a wall open, with traces of blood seen in the cracks on the wall. The poster had the tagline "The blade that set the bloody benchmark.’

This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya'.

--IANS

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