Hina Khan recalls meeting soldiers who fought in Operation Sindoor, says ‘I will carry the experience with immense pride’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Hina Khan recalled a deeply moving experience of meeting some of the brave soldiers who fought in “Operation Sindoor,” saying she will carry the memory with immense pride.

On Tuesday, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2’ took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the interaction. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet the soldiers and hear about their experiences and service. Sharing her images, Hina wrote, “It was an absolute honour to be invited by the PMO and Indian Army to visit the Goodwill Schools, schools for children with special needs, and hospitals run by the Indian Army in Kashmir.”

“I was also deeply honoured to meet some of the brave soldiers who fought in Op Sindoor. Meeting them and hearing about their service was an experience I will carry with me with immense pride. We often speak about our Armed Forces for the battles they fight and the borders they protect. But seeing their work beyond the battlefield was truly eye-opening.”

Hina Khan went on to add, “They are not only protecting lives, they are helping build them. From education and healthcare to employment and creating opportunities for the people of Kashmir, the Indian Army is doing so much to empower communities and help them prosper. What I witnessed was incredibly encouraging, and honestly, I was amazed by the scale and sincerity of these efforts.”

The post further read, “What impressed me most was their sheer humility. They do so much without asking for recognition or applause. But I believe their efforts must be seen, spoken about and appreciated. Knowing about the great work they do can only inspire all of us. There are so many unsung heroes and so many superstars working quietly behind the scenes. I am truly in awe of them and of the work being done for the people of Kashmir.”

“Our forces are truly heroes on and off the battlefield. A special shout out to all the soldiers, teachers, doctors and staff who continue to serve and contribute to the prosperity of the people of Kashmir with such dedication. I leave these schools and hospitals with immense pride, gratitude and a renewed respect for the men and women who serve our nation,” concluded Hina.

Hina Khan travelled to Kashmir in late August 2026 to be part of her younger sister’s wedding celebrations. During the festivities, the actress embraced her Kashmiri heritage by joining in traditional customs and singing folk songs. As part of the pre-wedding celebrations, she also played the traditional Kashmiri percussion instrument, the tumbaknari.

--IANS

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