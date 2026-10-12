Foreign powers back ‘regime change’ plot: Assam CM on protests against CEC

Guwahati, Oct 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that certain political forces were attempting to bring about a regime change in India without popular support, claiming that the effort was being encouraged by foreign powers opposed to the country's growth and emergence as a stronger nation.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma linked what he described as the recent protests centring on allegations against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar by frustrated elements to the Narendra Modi government's actions against Naxalism, its efforts to restore peace in the Northeast and its military response to Pakistan.

"There is an attempt to inflict a regime change in India without popular support," Sarma said, alleging that the movement was supported by foreign powers that did not want India to grow.

The Assam Chief Minister claimed that those involved in the alleged campaign were frustrated because the Modi government had taken strong action against Naxalism and improved the security situation in the Northeast.

He also cited India's military action inside Pakistan, asserting that the country had demonstrated greater resolve in responding to security challenges under PM Modi’s leadership.

Sarma argued that these developments had upset forces that did not want India to emerge as a powerful nation.

He alleged that the campaign against the government was being driven by frustrated politicians and groups whose interests were at odds with India's progress.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid heightened political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with the opposition raising questions about the functioning of democratic institutions and the conduct of elections.

While Sarma accused certain elements of seeking to destabilise the political system, he did not provide specific evidence or identify the foreign powers allegedly backing the purported regime-change effort in his remarks to reporters.

The expression "dimagi Naxal", commonly used in political discourse to describe people accused of supporting Naxal ideology or activities through intellectual or political means, has also featured in the broader debate over the government's approach to dissent and national security.

Sarma has repeatedly defended the Centre's security policies, particularly its action against Naxalism and its efforts to strengthen security in the Northeast.

His latest remarks signal an escalation in the BJP's political offensive against the opposition, framing the challenge to the Modi government not merely as electoral opposition but as an alleged attempt to undermine India's national interests.

The allegations are likely to intensify the political exchange between the BJP and Congress, with the opposition expected to contest the Chief Minister's characterisation of its activities.

--IANS

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