September 07, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

High level delegation from Kenya arrives in India for capacity building programme

High level delegation from Kenya arrive in India for capacity building programme

Nairobi/New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) A 25-member high-level delegation from Kenya comprising senior officials and led by Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet, has arrived in India to participate in a specialised Strategic Capacity Building Programme, the High Commission of India in Kenya said on Monday.

“A high-level 25-member delegation from Kenya comprising senior officials led by Ms. Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet, arrived in India to participate in a specialised Strategic Capacity Building Programme on Smart Governance,” the High Commission stated on X.

“Hosted at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) from September 7–12, 2026, the executive programme is sponsored under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the Ministry of External Affairs,” it added.

Last month, India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, called on Musalia W Mudavadi, the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) and the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, appraising him on recent bilateral developments.

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia W Mudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon’ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening the partnership,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi stated on X.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Moses Wetang’ula, also visited India in August to strengthen parliamentary exchanges between India and Kenya, including the recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Wetang’ula held a meeting with Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and said that Kenya and India share a longstanding cordial friendship with strong legislative exchanges among the two Parliaments.

According to Speaker Birla, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the longstanding friendship between India and Kenya, which remains rooted in shared democratic values and a common historical legacy.

“The recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries will provide an important platform for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between our two Parliaments and strengthening people-to-people connections,” Birla noted on X.

According to him, sharing legislative experiences and best practices can further deepen institutional cooperation.

He also stated that the discussions covered parliamentary capacity building through the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), along with cooperation in technology and AI, education, healthcare, infrastructure, maritime connectivity, the Blue Economy and digital development.

–IANS

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