May 07, 2026 2:21 PM हिंदी

'He's probably been among to-3 pacers in IPL history': Kohli praises Bhuvneshwar ahead of 200th IPL match

'He's probably been among to-3 pacers in IPL history': Kohli lauds Bhuvneshwar ahead of 200th IPL match

Lucknow, May 7 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran Virat Kohli has heaped praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, game awareness and longevity in the shortest format ahead of the pacer's 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Bhuvneshwar has taken 215 wickets in 199 IPL matches at an average of 26.40 and an economy rate of 7.68, including two five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls, with his best bowling figures standing at 5/19. He will play his 200th IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Ahead of the milestone, RCB players, including Virat and Hazlewood, and coach Andy Flower paid tribute to the legendary pacer.

In a video released by RCB on X, Kohli described Bhuvneshwar as one of the best bowlers in the tournament. “It's a big feat to play 200 games, especially as a fast bowler. I know it's T20 cricket, but that tells you the longevity, and he's played so much cricket over all these years. All kinds of formats, and he's been such a successful bowler,” Kohli said in a video.

“The thing that stands out for me with Bhuvi has always been his understanding of the game and his cricket smarts. He's probably been among the top three pacers in IPL history. If you look at his economy, the number of wickets he's taken, and the amount of dot balls he bowls every game, it’s remarkable. He’s someone you can trust under pressure every single time. To maintain that level of skill and execution over so many years is a great achievement,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar's pace-bowling Hazlewood, also talked about his bowling skills and sharp game awareness. The Australian bowler said that the way Bhuvneshwar consistently bowls the right lengths is amazing.

“I think his skill set is second to none. Swing bowling at its highest level. The lengths he hits consistently, moving the ball both ways, and the way he reads the game are exceptional. For someone who bowls the first over almost every match, his communication and ability to assess conditions quickly are key,” Hazlewood said.

“To reach 200 games is a special achievement. I believe you're the first fast bowler to do it in the IPL and also the leading wicket-taker among pacers. You've achieved almost everything possible in this tournament. Best of luck, hopefully we can get the win,” he added.

Coach Flower described Bhuvneshwar as a master of his craft. "It's an absolute privilege to watch him do his thing," Flower said. "It's a bit like watching Virat bat and watching Bhuvi bowl. They're masters at what they do. On your 200th, congratulations on the way that you've operated as a man and as a player over all these years," he said.

--IANS

sds/bc

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