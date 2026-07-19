July 19, 2026 6:38 PM हिंदी

Hema Malini shares glimpse of daughter Esha Deol’s meeting with Bihar CM

Hema Malini shares glimpse of daughter Esha Deol’s meeting with Bihar CM

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has shared a glimpse of her daughter Esha Deol’s recent meeting with the CM of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhury.

On Sunday, the veteran actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture from the meeting. She wrote, “Esha was in Patna for a programme. She also had a nice , warm meeting with the Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhury ji @samrat4bjp”.

The veteran actress herself holds the position in the lower house of the Parliament. She won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The actress secured a decisive victory by defeating her nearest rival, Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar, by a margin of 2,93,407 votes, securing her third consecutive term as Member of Parliament.

Earlier, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the actress retained her Mathura Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin. While Hema Malini won 6,71,293 votes, her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh received 3,77,822 votes back in 2019.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the veteran actress received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her husband Dharmendra from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The honour was conferred posthumously to the late actor, who passed away in November last year.

The actress had an emotional moment as she received the honour on her husband’s behalf. However, given the strict protocols during the Padma Awards ceremony, the actress, who is also a politician, managed to fight back her tears.

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 in November, last year. The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. He was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition.

Esha is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The couple also shares Ahana Deol, who is younger to Esha.

--IANS

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