Heavy showers drench Delhi-NCR; IMD forecasts more rainfall

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Delhi-NCR witnessed widespread rainfall on Tuesday as thick clouds covered the skyline and showers swept across the region, providing welcome relief from the persistent heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for parts of the national Capital, indicating the possibility of further rainfall along with strong winds in the coming hours.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather observatory, recorded 32.4 mm of rainfall until 8:30 a.m. Other monitoring stations also reported notable precipitation, with the Ridge receiving 37.6 mm, Lodhi Road 36.7 mm, Ayanagar 4 mm, and Palam 0.8 mm.

Several areas across Delhi, including the Kartavya Path vicinity, experienced continuous showers during the morning hours. The rainfall transformed the city’s weather conditions, offering respite from the oppressive humidity that had prevailed over the past few days.

However, civic authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, as intense spells of rain could result in waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow-moving traffic on major roads. Commuters may face delays due to reduced visibility and accumulation of rainwater at vulnerable locations.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy conditions throughout the day. Light rainfall is expected at most places, while a few locations may witness moderate showers during the morning and afternoon. Another round of rainfall is likely during the evening or night, according to the forecast.

Meteorologists expect wet weather conditions to persist through the week. Moderate rainfall has been forecast for Wednesday, while intermittent showers, thunderstorms, and overcast skies are likely to continue over the coming days.

The increased monsoon activity is expected to bring down daytime temperatures. On Monday, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, but weather experts anticipate a drop of around 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next several days as rainfall intensifies.

Delhi’s air quality also remained favourable amid the rainy conditions. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 77 at 9 a.m., placing it in the “satisfactory” category.

Weather experts attributed the ongoing rainfall to a deep depression that developed near the West Bengal coast and crossed the West Bengal–North Odisha coastline near Digha and west of Haldia on Tuesday morning, strengthening monsoon activity across northern India.

The impact of the weather system was also felt in neighbouring states. Several districts in Punjab and Haryana received rainfall, bringing relief from warm conditions but also causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some areas in the two states.

Various locations in Punjab, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, and Mohali, recorded measurable rainfall.

In Haryana, districts such as Bhiwani, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Sonipat, and Ambala also received showers.

--IANS

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