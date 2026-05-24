Heatwave to persist over northwest India for next 4-5 days; thunderstorms likely in hills: IMD

New Delhi/Chandigarh, May 24 (IANS) Heatwave conditions are expected to continue across large parts of northwest India over the next four to five days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintaining a red alert for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and a yellow alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Meteorologist Akhil Srivastava told IANS that a western disturbance was currently centred over Jammu & Kashmir, which is likely to trigger thunderstorm activity in the hilly regions, especially Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Today, a western disturbance was centred over Jammu & Kashmir. In view of this, thunderstorm activity is likely in the hilly regions, mainly across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," he said.

Srivastava added that there was also a possibility of a hailstorm at a few isolated places in Jammu.

"There is also a possibility of a hailstorm at a few isolated places in Jammu. Keeping this in mind, an orange alert has been issued for Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

Srivastava further noted that isolated thunderstorm activity may also occur in the plains, but it is unlikely to bring any major relief from the prevailing heat.

The heatwave conditions currently prevailing over northwest India are expected to continue for the next four to five days, as there is little likelihood of any significant change in maximum temperatures," he added.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions continued across Chandigarh, Punjab and parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, with residents reporting rising temperatures and difficult daytime conditions.

A Chandigarh resident told IANS that the increasing heat was becoming a concern not just for people but also for animals and the environment.

"The heat is increasing a lot, and the temperature is rising significantly. We all should take care of ourselves as well as birds, animals, and trees," the resident said.

The IMD has advised people in affected regions to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

The continuing spell of high temperatures across north and central India has raised concerns over public health and agricultural stress, with authorities closely monitoring weather developments in the coming days.

--IANS

sn/vd