Heather Knight extends WBBL stay via one-year deal with Sydney Thunder

Sydney, Sep 11 (IANS) Former England captain Heather Knight will continue her playing career in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) after signing a new one-year contract extension with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season.

Heather, who called time on her illustrious international career in July at the end of the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord's, will return for her fifth season with the Thunder franchise. Having also stepped away from playing duties in The Hundred to transition into an administrative role as general manager of London Spirit's women's team.

"I've really enjoyed playing with the Sydney Thunder over the years. It's a fun group, a group that I've captained, and I think what Trent (Copeland, general manager) and Lisa (Keightley, head coach) are trying to do and trying to build is really special.

“My role as GM with London Spirit has shown me a lot. It's shown me how busy you can be that's for sure. However, seeing how a franchise works from another view has been very cool. It's made me appreciate what a lot of the league and coaches and support staff do.

“I guess in terms of leadership qualities, this year I'm going to try and bring that level of experience and try and keep pretty level and calm which is how I am always going about my cricket," she said in an official statement on Friday.

A three-time winner of the Alex Blackwell Medal as Thunder's player of the season, Heather brings immense experience to a batting unit featuring Australian internationals Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll, alongside promising talents Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, and power-hitter Laura Harris.

Her presence is expected to provide key leadership support to Phoebe in her second season as the side’s captain. Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland hailed the veteran's commitment to the club.

"Heather was a no-brainer for us. Her leadership, experience, and ability to adapt to whatever the team needs makes her incredibly important to this group. She's also a real enabler for players like Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll and Laura Harris, being able to provide an expertise that other teams don’t have access to.

“When Heather announced her international retirement, she messaged me straight away to reaffirm her commitment to the Thunder, which says a lot about how much this club means to her," he added.

Knight is Thunder's first confirmed overseas signing for WBBL 12, taking the tally to nine confirmed players out of the 15-member squad. The club currently has up to two overseas slots remaining after opting not to exercise the third-year contract option for Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu at the end of last season.

--IANS

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