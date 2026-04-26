April 26, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

Heat wave action plan implemented at ground level across city, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Heat wave action plan implemented at ground level across Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) As the national capital grapples with intensifying summer conditions, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the government has accelerated the on-ground implementation of its Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 to mitigate the impact of extreme heat on residents.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister highlighted a series of measures being undertaken across the city to strengthen public health preparedness and ensure timely assistance during heatwave conditions.

According to the government, arrangements for essential medicines and medical supplies have been ensured at more than 339 health centres across the city. Additionally, over 30 hospitals have established dedicated 'cool rooms' to provide immediate relief to individuals affected by heat stress and heat-related illnesses.

To bolster emergency response, as many as 330 ambulances have been deployed for round-the-clock service. Medical personnel have also undergone specialised training to effectively manage heatstroke cases and other related medical emergencies, the Chief Minister noted.

In a bid to address hydration needs, authorities are installing Water ATMs, more than 1,900 water coolers, and over 11,000 designated cooling points at strategic locations across the city. These facilities are aimed at providing easy access to drinking water for residents, particularly daily wage workers and those exposed to outdoor conditions for extended periods.

The government has also introduced preventive measures in schools through the implementation of a 'Water Bell System', ensuring that students are reminded to stay hydrated at regular intervals. Furthermore, work timings in certain sectors have been adjusted to reduce exposure to peak heat hours, especially for outdoor labourers.

CM Rekha Gupta urged citizens to take personal precautions, including avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, staying adequately hydrated, and looking out for vulnerable family members and neighbours.

With temperatures expected to remain high in the coming weeks, the Delhi government’s proactive approach aims to reduce heat-related risks and enhance community resilience against increasingly frequent and severe heatwaves.

--IANS

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