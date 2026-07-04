US revises Independence Day celebrations amid heat advisory; Trump's address, fireworks to proceed

Washington, July 4 (IANS) Organisers of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations have revised Saturday's schedule for the "Salute to America" events in Washington because of an active heat advisory, while keeping President Donald Trump's address and the evening fireworks programme on schedule.

The changes affect the Great American State Fair, the FIFA Fan Zone and public access to the Washington Monument grounds. Officials said the adjustments were made to reduce visitors' exposure to dangerous temperatures.

"The safety and well-being of every guest remains our top priority as we celebrate this historic 250th Independence Day," Freedom 250, the United States Park Police, the National Park Service, the United States Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a joint statement.

"In light of current heat conditions, Freedom 250, United States Park Police, National Park Service, the United States Secret Service, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have coordinated closely to adjust event timing and expand cooling resources, water stations, and medical support across the grounds. We are proud to welcome the public to a safe, well-prepared, and truly memorable celebration of America's 250th birthday."

Under the revised schedule, the Great American State Fair and the FIFA Fan Zone on the National Mall will open at noon and remain open until the end of the Salute to America programme.

Organisers said visitors will have access to complimentary water distribution and refill stations, cooling tents, air-conditioned cooling buses and 15 air-conditioned pavilion structures between 4th Street and 14th Street.

Aircraft flyovers and military demonstrations over the National Mall will begin at 1:15 p.m. The Washington Monument grounds will open at 5 p.m., two hours before the main programme, to limit prolonged exposure to the heat.

The Salute to America live programme will begin at 7 p.m. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 9:45 p.m. The celebration will conclude with what organisers described as the "World's Largest Fireworks Display" beginning at 10:30 p.m.

The day's aerial programme includes flyovers and demonstrations by NASA aircraft, the US Coast Guard, Army helicopters, Air Force bombers and fighters, Marine Corps and Navy aircraft, the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptors, B-1 bombers and Air Force One.

Officials urged visitors to use the free hydration stations, drink plenty of water and take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. They also advised people to wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing, along with wide-brimmed hats.

The advisory specifically asked visitors to pay close attention to young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions. Anyone experiencing signs of heat-related illness was urged to seek assistance at on-site medical units.

Guests were also encouraged to arrive at the Washington Monument grounds no more than one hour before the 5 p.m. opening. They were advised to bring empty reusable non-metal water bottles that can be refilled at hydration stations throughout the venue.

Additional cooling stations, misting areas, shaded rest areas, extra medical personnel, additional magnetometers and no-bag express entry lanes have also been added to improve safety and speed entry into the event.

The revised schedule follows disruptions caused by the extreme heat across Washington and other parts of the eastern United States. The Great American State Fair temporarily closed on Friday afternoon after temperatures climbed above 100 degrees, while several Independence Day events in the region were delayed or cancelled because of the weather.

America's 250th Independence Day marks the semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4, 1776. The nationwide celebrations culminate in Washington with military flyovers, cultural programmes, Trump's address and a large-scale fireworks display centred on the National Mall.

--IANS

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