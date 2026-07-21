Isha Koppikar celebrates daughter Rianna's 12th birthday, says ‘she made her world complete’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar penned an emotional birthday note for her daughter Rianna as she turned 12 on July 21.

She credited the youngster for making her "world complete."

Marking the special occasion, the actress shared a heartwarming video montage filled with beautiful memories from Rianna's childhood till now.

The video opens with a throwback clip of little Rianna confidently answering questions about her mother's favourites. She correctly answers all questions pertaining to her mum, from her favourite flavour to her favourite colour.

The video then moves on to glimpses of Rianna cutting her 12th birthday cake, followed by adorable childhood moments featuring the mother-daughter duo.

The montage also includes a recent video of Isha and a grown-up Rianna enjoying a fun makeup session together.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Isha captioned it as, "The best thing I've ever become is your mother. Happy 12th birthday to the girl who made my world complete. You'll always be my little one. #happybirthdaymylove #momanddaughter #birthdaylove #growinguptoofast #forevermybaby"

For the uninitiated, Isha married hotelier Timmy Narang in November 2009 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their only child, daughter Rianna, in 2014.

After nearly 14 years of marriage, Isha and Timmy parted ways in 2023.

On the work front, Isha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chandralekha iin 1998 before entering Bollywood with Fiza in 2000.

Over the years, she went on to feature in several Hindi films, including Company, Kaante, Pinjar, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi, and Hello.

–IANS

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