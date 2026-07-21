July 21, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Isha Koppikar celebrates daughter Rianna's 12th birthday, says ‘she made her world complete’

Isha Koppikar celebrates daughter Rianna's 12th birthday, says ‘she made her world complete’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar penned an emotional birthday note for her daughter Rianna as she turned 12 on July 21.

She credited the youngster for making her "world complete."

Marking the special occasion, the actress shared a heartwarming video montage filled with beautiful memories from Rianna's childhood till now.

The video opens with a throwback clip of little Rianna confidently answering questions about her mother's favourites. She correctly answers all questions pertaining to her mum, from her favourite flavour to her favourite colour.

The video then moves on to glimpses of Rianna cutting her 12th birthday cake, followed by adorable childhood moments featuring the mother-daughter duo.

The montage also includes a recent video of Isha and a grown-up Rianna enjoying a fun makeup session together.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Isha captioned it as, "The best thing I've ever become is your mother. Happy 12th birthday to the girl who made my world complete. You'll always be my little one. #happybirthdaymylove #momanddaughter #birthdaylove #growinguptoofast #forevermybaby"

For the uninitiated, Isha married hotelier Timmy Narang in November 2009 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their only child, daughter Rianna, in 2014.

After nearly 14 years of marriage, Isha and Timmy parted ways in 2023.

On the work front, Isha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Chandralekha iin 1998 before entering Bollywood with Fiza in 2000.

Over the years, she went on to feature in several Hindi films, including Company, Kaante, Pinjar, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi, and Hello.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Preity Zinta urges government for dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk

Preity Zinta urges government for dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk

Entering competition with a winning mindset, says quarter-miler Vishal TK on his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow. Photo credit: IIS

Glasgow CWG: Entering competition with a winning mindset, says quarter-miler Vishal TK on his debut

Surbhi plays one of the female leads in Allari Naresh-starrer 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' (Photo Credit: Hasya Movies/X)

Surbhi plays one of the female leads in Allari Naresh-starrer 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'

India one of the most influential voices in shaping global agenda: North Macedonia President

India one of the most influential voices in shaping global agenda: North Macedonia President

Armaan Malik postpones release of new song ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, says ‘things don’t feel right now’

Armaan Malik postpones release of new song ‘Gaya Kaam Se’, says ‘things don’t feel right now’

India remains key equity bet for wealthy Gulf NRIs despite global diversification: Report

India remains key equity bet for wealthy Gulf NRIs: Report

Adani Total Gas Q1 revenue rises 27 pc to Rs 1,910 crore; PAT at Rs 133 crore

Adani Total Gas Q1 revenue rises 27 pc to Rs 1,910 crore; PAT at Rs 133 crore

India and North Macedonia agree to strengthen economic cooperation

India and North Macedonia agree to strengthen economic cooperation

'KSBKBT's Sumeet Sachdev says he almost choked on food, co-stars joked about recording to gain social media followers

'KSBKBT's Sumeet Sachdev says he almost choked on food, co-stars joked about recording to gain more followers

Karan Kundrra backs students, Asha Negi calls it a black day as she condemns use of force during protests

Karan Kundrra backs students, Asha Negi calls it a black day as she condemns use of force during protests