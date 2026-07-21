Ravi Kishan amplifies PM Modi’s stance on giving harshest punishment to NEET paper leak culprits

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has reacted to the ongoing paper leak controversy, and has amplified PM Modi’s message to students about bringing justice in the paper leak case.

On Monday, the actor spoke with IANS as the political climate of the country continues to get tense. He said that PM Modi has assured that he will make sure to hire the most reputed lawyer in the country to bring justice to the students who have suffered because of the paper leak.

He told IANS, “(PM Modi said) I will try to hire the biggest lawyer in the country and give them (the people involved in the paper leak) such a severe punishment that in the coming generation, no one should dare to play with the children's future”.

“For a few lakhs or money in their selfishness, they should not commit a crime with the paper leak of the future of the children of the country. This is a very big message they gave”, he added.

The actor, who represents the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, serves as a Member of Parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party. He earlier joined the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’ but left the show shortly citing the call for national duty.

Meanwhile, the paper leak controversy has led to intense protests across major Indian cities including the national capital and the financial capital of the country.

The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. It involved allegations of question paper leaks, irregularities, and unfair advantages in India’s medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. The controversy intensified after unusually high numbers of top scorers and perfect marks raised concerns. Students protested, demanding transparency, a re-test, and accountability. The government defended the exam process while investigations by agencies examined the extent of malpractice, affecting trust in the examination system.

Protestors were lathi-charged at Jantar Mantar on July 20 leading to violent clashes between the former and the law enforcement.

--IANS

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