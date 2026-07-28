'Haven't seen such an organised system before': NCPI MPs after attending NDA meeting for first time

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MPs, who attended the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting 'Mangal Milan' for the first time on Tuesday, praised the "organised system" of the ruling alliance and expressed gratitude for being recognised as alliance partners.

Speaking to IANS after the meeting, NCPI MP Satabdi Roy said: "Today since we attended the meeting for the first time, we were provided recognition. The system we saw, this organised approach, we haven't seen like this before.

She said the meeting included discussions over the Bills that are being introduced, "the reason behind those Bills, and also regarding the exports being done by the country and the benefits from it."

"We didn't know about all this, all this is very good and very organised," she added.

NCPI MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar echoed the sentiments, saying: "This was the first NDA meeting for me and my colleagues, and we were invited. Through this meeting, we got to know how the country is progressing."

"All those things which were not taking place before 2014, are now happening and the nation is moving on the path of development," she asserted.

NCPI MP June Malia also said: "It was a very important meeting for us because we are the new allies. Prime Minister Modi and all the leaders welcomed us very warmly and introduced us during the meeting. We are grateful to them."

Talking to reporters in the Parliament Premises, NCPI MP Saayoni Ghosh referred to the meet as an "informative platform".

"We were mentioned separately as it was our first meeting, and we are grateful that they (NDA) included us," she said.

'Mangal Milan' meeting is virtually the rebranded weekly NDA parliamentary party strategy session held to foster constructive debate and seamless alliance alignment.

Meanwhile, the NDA has released its list of 13 speakers for the Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak Bill on Tuesday.

The speakers include BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Tejasvi Surya, Anurag Thakur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhola Singh, and Vishnu Dutt Sharma, TDP MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha and Alok Suman, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal (S) and NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.

From the Congress party, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, MPs Priyanka Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Jothimani Sennimalai will participate during the debate.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by MoS Jitendra Singh on Monday and seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

--IANS

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