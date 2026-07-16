‘Haunted – 3D’ actress Tia Bajpai reveals how ‘Number 1’ helped her reinvent herself as an artist

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Tia Bajpai, known for her role in the movie, ‘Haunted – 3D,’ has opened up about her latest single ‘Number 1.’

She shared how the track helped her explore a new creative side. The singer, actor, and lyricist shared that the project allowed her to bring together her passion for music and acting while reinventing herself as an artist. Speaking about the experience, Tia Bajpai said, “For me, being an artist has never been about staying in one lane. Acting and music are both equally close to my heart, and with Number 1, I finally get to bring them together. Writing the lyrics and then performing them on screen as the lead actress has been an incredibly fulfilling experience.”

“Reinventing yourself is the biggest challenge for any performer, and I’m grateful that audiences are now getting to see me as an actor, a musician, and a lyricist, all at the same time. I hope they connect with this new side of me just as much as they have with my work over the years.”

Recalling an anecdote from the set, Tia added, "While shooting in the desert, my Ferrari got stuck in sand since we were using my Ferrari as a production car; around 9 people had to push the Ferrari to come out of the sand since we needed to use it for another scene, and for the first time, a Ferrari was used as a production car and my private wardrobe car.”

The project marks Bajpai’s first appearance as the lead in the music video, adding another step to her work as an actor, singer, and writer.

Arian Romal, who has composed the song, stated, “After seven years, this is my first Hindi song that I’m releasing. I’ve been busy creating million-dollar companies, and now I’m back with my first song and music video from my upcoming album, International Daddy. In this album, I’ll be mixing multiple languages and creating something unique for listeners around the world.”

With this new track, Arian has marked his return to Hindi music after seven years. The song was released with an official music video featuring Tia Bajpai in the lead on July 10.

--IANS

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