Harshvardhan Rane trains ‘in the middle of nowhere’ for ‘Force 3’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane revealed that he is training in the middle of nowhere while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming film Force 3 and used Newton's Second Law of Motion as a reference while working out for an intense scene.

Harshvardhan shared a reel video of himself doing some heavy lifting for his back, shoulders, and biceps.

He starts with a band workout for his triceps and then moves to a bench workout for his muscular back, and ends the exercise with a set of shoulder shrugs.

Taking to the caption section, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he could not travel to Mumbai for training as it would take over five hours, and hence he requested his trainer to train him “in the middle of nowhere.”

Using Newton's Second Law of Motion, the actor used it as a fitness reference while training for intense sequences in Force 3.

He wrote: “F = m x a I couldnt come to mumbai as the travel time both ways is above 5 hours per day, so requested @rohityson_ sir to train me in the middle of no where while we shoot for action sequence for #FORCE3.”

The actor, who made his debut in cinema in 2016 with Sanam Teri Kasam, on May 7 shared a glimpse into his routine and spoke about getting “Vit D from Sunlight, Vit B from Breakfast, and Vit F from Force 3”.

Sharing a video from the shoot location, the actor could be seen sitting outside his caravan, soaking up the sun while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

“Vit D from Sunlight, Vit B from Breakfast, Vit F from Force3 #Action #Force3,” he wrote as the caption.

It was last month, when the makers of “Force 3” announced that the film had been locked for a May 19, 2027, release. It also stars John Abraham and Tanya Maniktala.

The makers also shared that the three stars are deep into the shoot for the first schedule of the third installment of “Force”.

“Force” first released in 2011. The action thriller film was directed by Nishikant Kamat. It was a remake of 2003 Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha. The film stars John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza, Vidyut Jammwal, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi and Mohnish Bahl.

Force 2 was released in 2016. It featured John alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Sonakshi Sinha.

--IANS

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