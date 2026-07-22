Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi blast Shilpa Shinde for call them 'lovebirds'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi who are currently a part of the reality show, Lock Upp Season 2, were seen confronting contestant Shilpa Shinde after the latter repeatedly referred to them as 'lovebirds', further provoking them.

The argument began over a gym mat. Harshad was heard saying, "I can't find the gym mat outside."

Shilpa replied, "I'm sleeping on it, I won't give it to you."

Harshad responded in annoyance and said, "Sleep without the mat, then we will talk. You are sitting here with a privilege.."

Shilpa then remarked, "Yes, lovebirds." Reacting instantly, Shivangi questioned, "One second, what does she mean by lovebirds?"

She took offence to the repeated remark and said, "Why do you keep saying lovebird, lovebird? Everyone knows what we are. Show some character."

Defending their bond, Harshad added, "I am her friend."

He further lashed out at Shilpa, saying, "She has never seen a friend in her life. She's old enough to get married. And you're spreading rumours about her.”

Shivangi added, “She hasn't made a single friend in her life. Is that jealousy?"

As Shilpa continued repeating the term 'lovebird', Harshad said, "Lovebird, lovebird, lovebird. You keep saying lovebird all the time."

Shivangi also hit back at Shilpa, saying, "She's got a gutter in her brain. What else can she think of? She's keechad."

Watching the confrontation unfold, wild card contestant, Apoorva Makhija, who currently is in the secret room, quipped, "We've seen Harshad's Kabir Singh again today. Let's go."

For the uninitiated, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have previously were a part of the same superhit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where they played Dr. Abhimanyu Birla and Naira Singhania, but both of them never shared the screen space.

Shivangi Joshi had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by the time Harshad Chopda entered the show.

Harshad Chopra as Abhimanyu was seen as the next generation of Shivangi Joshi aka Naira.

--IANS

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