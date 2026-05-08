Harsh Chhaya recalls TV’s golden era, says content changed drastically after ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Harsh Chhaya believes Indian television underwent a massive transformation after the arrival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

He further stated that there has been a clear distinction between the kind of content that was being made before 2000 and what followed after the iconic family drama which changed the landscape of Indian TV.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Harsh reflected on the changing content and receptiveness of television in the context of storytelling.

He said, “There is a very distinct change in what was happening before 2000 and what started happening after the first episode of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. There is a clear difference between the two.”

Elaborating on his observations, recalling a recently watched sequence on a popular TV show, Harsh said how he was left dumbfounded by the whole idea and look of the particular scene.

The actor said, “By chance, I was watching a scene from a daily soap while scrolling, and I saw family members standing in a balcony, worried about something, while the hero and heroine were hanging from a kite flying in the air. The heroine was scared she might fall or die, and the hero was trying to hold on with one hand. And you could clearly see the aluminium support holding them. So what more do I say?”

He further recalled another scene he had been offered. “I was playing a doctor. Someone falls sick, I bring him home, everyone is panicking, and suddenly I put my hand on his stomach, open his eyes and say, ‘He has taken a drug.’ Then I open my bag, take out an antidote and give it to him. I was thinking, how do I know what drug he took? Why am I carrying its antidote with me? How did I figure out the drug just by opening his eyes and without any tests”

Expressing frustration over the creative process today, Harsh added, “Earlier, if you had doubts about a scene, you could speak to the director and make changes. Today, there’s someone on set whose only job is to finish 22 minutes of content. You ask questions, and the answer is always, ‘Sir, we don’t have time.’”

Despite his criticism, the veteran star maintained his love for the medium. “Having said that, for a matter of fact, I love television. Whatever identity I have today, it has come through television,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Harsh, with a career spanning over three decades, has been part of acclaimed shows like Hasratein, Tara, and Koshish – Ek Aashaa, and continues to be appreciated for his work across television, films, and OTT.

He was recently seen in the OTT show Undekhi for which he received great reviews.

The show also starred Varun Badola, Gautam Rode.

–IANS

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