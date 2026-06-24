Hansika Motwani embraces spirituality with visit to Tirumala Temple

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Hansika Motwani, on Wednesday, visited the sacred Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Dressed in traditional attire, the ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ actress offered prayers at the revered pilgrimage site, reflecting her deep faith and spiritual connection. Hansika was seen dressed in an elegant white suit, paired with red bangles. She opted for a minimal makeup look and was spotted offering prayers with folded hands.

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon was spotted visiting the Tirumala Temple along with her family to seek blessings ahead of her film “Cocktail 2.” The ‘Heropanti’ star and her family offered prayers and spent time in devotion, adhering to all temple customs and rituals. During the visit, devotees at the temple also gathered to take pictures with the actress.

Meanwhile, speaking of Hansika’s work front, she is gearing up for her OTT debut with the upcoming series “Gully,” which is set to premiere on Prime Video. In the show, she takes on the character of Layla, which is said to offer her a completely fresh and different on-screen persona.

Speaking about her role, the actress had said, “For the dialogue part, I didn’t have a dialogue coach. I worked on it myself, but we did sit together as a team and had workshops to get it right. Since the story is based in Hyderabad, around Charminar, I wanted to be more sure of my lines and understand the dialect properly.”

“It was something new and something that I have not explored before. It turned out to be a really good experience, especially understanding the dialect and getting it right for the character. When you’re working with a dialect like this, even a small mistake stands out, so I really wanted to be precise and do justice to the language.”

--IANS

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