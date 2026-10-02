Hansal Mehta shares BTS pictures from ‘Gandhi’: He stumbled upon greatness

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is busy with his upcoming streaming series ‘Gandhi’, has shared BTS pictures from the sets of the series on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

On Friday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and dropped an array of BT pictures featuring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role of Mahatma Gandhi. The pictures also feature clean and elegant Victorian architecture and design elements, and fabric from the height of the Edwardian era.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Behind the scenes of #Gandhi. Only for today. He was a young man who did not know where he was going. He stumbled upon greatness. Today more than ever before let’s understand his journey and celebrate his chosen path. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. 2 Oct 1869 - 30 Jan 1948”.

The series depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, based on the books 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' by Ramachandra Guha. The series is planned to span three seasons. The shooting for the first season set between 1888 to 1915 was completed in August 2024.

Season one of the show follows Gandhi’s early life, starting in colonial India as a curious teenager, then as a shy law student in London, and finally as a young lawyer who spends 23 life-changing years in South Africa. The series had its world premiere in the 'Primetime Programme' of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 17, 2025.

Pratik and Hansal are frequent collaborators. The series marks the third collaboration between them. Hansal has produced some of the prominent shows, including ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and ‘Khana Khazana’, and has helmed path-breaking films like ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Shahid’, delivered a knockout series with ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ which starred Pratik in the lead.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment.

--IANS

aa/