October 02, 2026 6:15 PM हिंदी

ACC Chief Naqvi to skip Asian Games men's cricket gold medal match between India and Pakistan

ACC Chief Naqvi to skip Asian Games men's cricket gold medal match between India and Pakistan

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi will not attend the high-stakes Asian Games men's cricket gold medal match between India and Pakistan due to prior commitments.

The ACC confirmed Naqvi's absence ahead of the marquee final, to be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, as he extended his best wishes to the teams competing for the medals. Before the gold medal game, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other in the bronze medal game.

"ACC President, Mr Mohsin Naqvi, will miss Finals Day at #AsianGames2026 due to prior commitments, but sends his very best wishes to all four teams ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches," the ACC said in a statement posted on its social media accounts on Friday.

India and Pakistan will met in a high-stakes Asian Games gold medal clash after emerging victorious in their semi-final fixtures on Thursday. Pakistan overcame Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-curtailed 13-over contest, while a ruthless India thrashed Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the second semi-final.

As per the recent precedents, the customary post-match handshakes are unlikely to take place, in continuation of the lingering diplomatic strain that brought both nations to the brink of war in 2025 post the Pahalgam terror attack.

Since then, India have refused to exchange handshakes with Pakistani players in global cricketing events across genders and age-group games or receive tournament honours from Pakistani dignitaries.

During India's successful Men's T20 Asia Cup campaign in 2025, captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team beat Pakistan three times, including in the final, without exchanging handshakes and refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

Similarly, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's team skipped post-match pleasantries after winning the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai last month and declined to collect their trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Interior Minister in the Pakistan central government.

--IANS

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