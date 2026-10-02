October 02, 2026 6:16 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: 'It's facing a bowler or bowling to a batter', says Kanitkar as he dismisses India-Pak noise

Asian Games: 'It's facing a bowler or bowling to a batter', says batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar as he dismisses the over India-Pakistan clash in the final of Asian Games 2026 cricket competition in Nagoya. Photo credit: IANS

Nisshin, Oct 2 (IANS) India stand on the brink of defending their Asian Games gold medal, but batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has brushed off the hype surrounding their high-stakes final against arch-rivals Pakistan, adding that the side views the contest strictly through a professional lens.

An India-Pakistan clash naturally commands massive global attention, and it will be the same when the gold medal game happens at the Korogi Sports Park on Saturday.

"A lot of eyeballs will be there, but for the players, to be frank with you, it's facing a bowler or bowling to a batter. So that's what it comes down to, and that's what professionals do, so that's what we'll be focused on," Kanitkar told reporters on the eve of the match.

The former India batter, famous for hitting the match-winning boundary against Pakistan in the 1998 Independence Cup final in Dhaka, dismissed suggestions that recent Indian results across other sports – a win over Pakistan in the men’s hockey semi-final and a defeat to them in the men’s volleyball quarter-final – would add extra pressure to his side.

"No, it doesn't. Frankly, like I said earlier, international games, every match is pressure. So we need to be in our zone, we need to be at our best, and that's what we focus on. So shutting out all the other noise is part of professional cricket or sport - that's what we'll look to do," he said.

Having advanced to the title clash through a commanding semi-final win over Sri Lanka, Kanitkar noted that the squad remains in high spirits despite weather-disrupted training sessions.

"The team's done well. We just got one game to play, and it was a good outing for the players, and we are confident; the team is confident. So our preparation has been good enough with the weather and everything. But still it's been very good, so we are happy with the place we are in."

Rather than getting caught up in rivalry narratives, the Indian team is driven by the prospect of contributing to the nation's overall medal tally, said Kanitkar. "It is extremely special because it goes into the medal tally for the country, and like the other Indian athletes, they work a lot to get that gold, silver, bronze, whatever it may be, and it's not easy.

"So we are really looking forward to this game, really looking forward to doing very well and winning it so that it can add to the tally of the country's medals and that's really high on our list, and it will be a proud moment for us."

Decisions regarding conditions and team composition will be finalised on Saturday morning after inspecting the pitch. "It looks okay; it was covered, so we'll have to come tomorrow again and have a look at how it will play and then decide, bat or bowl, whatever. So it's been covered today, so we'll see tomorrow," added Kanitkar.

Reflecting on his famous Dhaka heroics against Pakistan in 1998, where he hit a match-winning boundary to give India the Silver Jubilee Independence Cup triumph, Kanitkar signed off by saying that big-match temperament and handling crunch situations remain paramount.

"So it was more than 20 years ago, but I'll take that. No, it's very important - the moments are what matter in big games. Who wins those crucial moments? Our players have done it in the past at various levels, and we're confident we'll do it again. But to answer your question, it's very important to win those crucial moments."

"So this is one more international game that my team will be playing, and it's for the Asian Games gold medal, so that's the importance of the game. For international players, each and every game is important; everything is scrutinised, everything is closely watched. So I think it's as important as all the other games we have been playing."

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'Bowlers leaked runs (in 2nd ODI), could have had better plans,' says India's Naman Dhir ahead of third ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

'Bowlers leaked runs, could have had better plans,' says Dhir ahead of third ODI against WI

Double gold medallist Neeru Dhanda named India’s flag-bearer for closing ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Double gold medallist Neeru Dhanda named India’s flag-bearer for closing ceremony

Kusal Mendis to lead 15-member Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan T20Is

Kusal Mendis to lead 15-member Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan T20Is

Historical 13th century Nepali documents returned from Germany

Historical 13th century Nepali documents returned from Germany

‘Udta Teer’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana to now release on October 23

‘Udta Teer’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana to now release on October 23

Khalid Jamil, Carlo Ancelotti share warm embrace before historic India vs Brazil clash in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Jamil, Ancelotti share warm embrace before historic India vs Brazil clash

Canada Super 60: Raza, Pooran, Moeen Ali star as Mississauga, Toronto and Vancouver win (Credit: Canada Super 60)

Canada Super 60: Raza, Pooran, Moeen Ali star as Mississauga, Toronto and Vancouver win

Manish Kashyap tells Tej Pratap Yadav he was bro with silver spoon on ‘Rise and Fall 2’

Manish Kashyap tells Tej Pratap Yadav he was bro with silver spoon on ‘Rise and Fall 2’

'I had to start from zero,' says boxer Parveen Hooda on turning two-year ban into gold at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: 'I had to start from zero,' says Parveen on turning two-year ban into gold

'Amit Panghal did it in 2018, I replicated in 2026': Ankush after gold win

'Amit Panghal did it in 2018, I replicated in 2026': Ankush after gold win